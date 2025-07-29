Unprecedented heavy rains in northern China: at least 38 dead, 80,000 evacuated

$41.800.02
48.700.28
ukenru
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 5964 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 20610 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 63802 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
09:21 AM • 29454 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains details
Exclusive
July 29, 08:00 AM • 47827 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
July 29, 06:30 AM • 133096 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
July 29, 05:00 AM • 59681 views
"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
July 28, 05:54 PM • 69057 views
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 193357 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
July 28, 01:15 PM • 86645 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3.5m/s
77%
742mm
Popular news
Ukraine is going through the most difficult stage of the war, Russians are approaching key cities in the east - CNNJuly 29, 08:39 AM • 65894 views
Russian air strike on colony: Ministry of Justice clarifies that 16 convicts died, 44 wounded09:49 AM • 62886 views
Enemy delivered a deadly blow to Kharkiv region when people came for humanitarian aid - SES11:23 AM • 28792 views
The Kremlin reacted to Trump's ultimatum to reduce the agreement term from 50 to 10 days11:27 AM • 39221 views
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plant12:38 PM • 36496 views
Publications
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plant12:38 PM • 36658 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 63801 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepareJuly 29, 06:30 AM • 133096 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 193357 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foodsJuly 28, 01:41 PM • 155945 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Xi Jinping
Andrius Kubilius
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
China
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 114172 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 167115 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 102629 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 99563 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 93018 views
Actual
Kh-101
Diia (service)
Truth Social
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

Unprecedented heavy rains in northern China: at least 38 dead, 80,000 evacuated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1014 views

In northern China, including Beijing, 543.4 mm of precipitation fell from July 23 to 28, almost equal to the annual norm, causing floods and landslides. As a result of the bad weather, at least 38 people died, more than 80,000 were evacuated, and the infrastructure suffered significant damage.

Unprecedented heavy rains in northern China: at least 38 dead, 80,000 evacuated

Heavy rains began in Beijing and neighboring provinces on July 23 and continued on July 28, reaching 543.4 mm of precipitation. This is almost a year's worth of rain. The bad weather caused floods, landslides, power outages, and the evacuation of tens of thousands of people.

UNN reports with reference to NBC News and CCTV.

Details

Torrential rains that hit Beijing and northern China caused an unprecedented emergency. In just a few hours, the Chinese capital recorded an amount of precipitation almost equal to the average annual norm. According to the state television company CCTV, at least 30 deaths have been confirmed. In total, at least 38 people died in the Chinese capital region and more than 80,000 people were forced to leave their homes. This is reported by NBC, citing CCTV.

The consequences of the bad weather are also felt in the provinces of Hebei, Jilin, and Shandong. There, the PRC authorities declared a state of increased danger.

The floods also damaged 31 roads in Beijing, 16 of which have not been fully restored. Power supply was interrupted in 136 towns.

Telecommunication infrastructure was severely damaged. As indicated, more than 60 fiber optic networks were cut and 1825 base stations were paralyzed.  

Chinese President Xi Jinping said the country is at a "critical" stage of the summer flood season. According to Xi's order, local officials should prioritize saving lives.

China's central government said on Tuesday that it had allocated 350 million yuan, or about 48 million dollars, to help flood-affected areas.

Recall

Another heavy rain caused a sudden flood in the mountain village of Ruidoso in the American state of New Mexico on Thursday, which led to road closures and the rescue of at least five people trapped by raging water.

Four people died due to torrential rains and floods in northern China28.07.25, 11:59 • 2500 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
New Mexico
Beijing
Xi Jinping
China
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9