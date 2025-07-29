Unprecedented heavy rains in northern China: at least 38 dead, 80,000 evacuated

Heavy rains began in Beijing and neighboring provinces on July 23 and continued on July 28, reaching 543.4 mm of precipitation. This is almost a year's worth of rain. The bad weather caused floods, landslides, power outages, and the evacuation of tens of thousands of people.

UNN reports with reference to NBC News and CCTV.

Details

Torrential rains that hit Beijing and northern China caused an unprecedented emergency. In just a few hours, the Chinese capital recorded an amount of precipitation almost equal to the average annual norm. According to the state television company CCTV, at least 30 deaths have been confirmed. In total, at least 38 people died in the Chinese capital region and more than 80,000 people were forced to leave their homes. This is reported by NBC, citing CCTV.



The consequences of the bad weather are also felt in the provinces of Hebei, Jilin, and Shandong. There, the PRC authorities declared a state of increased danger.

The floods also damaged 31 roads in Beijing, 16 of which have not been fully restored. Power supply was interrupted in 136 towns.

Telecommunication infrastructure was severely damaged. As indicated, more than 60 fiber optic networks were cut and 1825 base stations were paralyzed.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said the country is at a "critical" stage of the summer flood season. According to Xi's order, local officials should prioritize saving lives.

China's central government said on Tuesday that it had allocated 350 million yuan, or about 48 million dollars, to help flood-affected areas.

Recall

Another heavy rain caused a sudden flood in the mountain village of Ruidoso in the American state of New Mexico on Thursday, which led to road closures and the rescue of at least five people trapped by raging water.

Four people died due to torrential rains and floods in northern China