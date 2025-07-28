Four people died due to torrential rains and floods in northern China

$41.780.01
48.980.12
ukenru
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 2102 views
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Exclusive
08:08 AM • 10165 views
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
06:09 AM • 16410 views
Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius
July 27, 02:42 PM • 57957 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Exclusive
July 27, 10:16 AM • 96601 views
Astrological forecast for July 28 — August 3: Retrograde Mercury and Moon in Scorpio
July 27, 06:57 AM • 70697 views
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
July 26, 05:25 PM • 67286 views
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
July 26, 06:52 AM • 71421 views
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 25, 06:39 PM • 60519 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 79427 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2m/s
96%
745mm
Popular news
Kovalenko: There will be no classic World War IIIJuly 28, 12:09 AM • 18186 views
People's Deputy Rushchyshyn was laid to rest in Lviv regionJuly 28, 12:38 AM • 31589 views
Attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to eight, including a childJuly 28, 02:03 AM • 27686 views
Kropyvnytskyi survived a night drone attack: what is knownJuly 28, 02:32 AM • 31782 views
Russian missile strike on Ukraine on July 28: Poland had to scramble fighter jetsJuly 28, 03:03 AM • 44540 views
Publications
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 221716 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 153319 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 196935 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 167172 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 187117 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Vitali Klitschko
Pam Bondi
Barack Obama
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Germany
North Korea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 57957 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 31800 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 34307 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 31750 views
DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flagJuly 26, 06:28 AM • 31889 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
The Washington Post
Kh-101
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Four people died due to torrential rains and floods in northern China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 570 views

Heavy rains in northern China have killed four people and left eight missing, forcing thousands to evacuate. Beijing authorities have issued the strongest flood warning as precipitation is expected to continue until Tuesday morning.

Four people died due to torrential rains and floods in northern China

On Monday, torrential rains that hit northern China killed four people and left eight missing, forcing thousands to evacuate from the capital and surrounding areas, according to state media reports, writes UNN with reference to AFP.

Details

Beijing authorities issued the second-highest level of rain warning in the country and the strongest for floods. The rains are expected to continue until Tuesday morning.

In Hebei province, which surrounds the capital, the rains caused a landslide in a village near the city of Chengde, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Four people died, and eight people are considered missing. The National Emergency Management Agency sent a team to survey the aftermath of the "severe" flood in the province, where two more died last weekend.

Over 4,600 people were evacuated in Fuping County over the weekend, and in neighboring Shanxi Province, one person was rescued and 13 went missing after a bus accident, according to state media.

On Sunday, footage broadcast by the TV channel showed the province's roads and an agricultural field flooded with water.

In Beijing, more than 4,000 people in the suburban Miyun district were evacuated due to heavy rains.

"I've never seen so much water before," Cui Xueji, 67, a lifelong resident of Taishitun village in the area, told AFP.

"We prepared, but we had no idea there would be so much," he said.

Nearby in Mujiaja village, AFP journalists saw the local reservoir release a torrent of water.

Power lines were washed away by mudslides, and military vehicles and ambulances made their way through flooded streets.

The river overflowed, sweeping away trees, and fields were flooded with water.

Some roads were severely damaged: pieces of concrete were scattered along the roadside, and bent fences lay on the shoulders.

Small houses in the mountainous area, though mostly intact, were flooded by powerful water currents.

Addition

Natural disasters are common in China, especially in summer, when some regions experience heavy rains and others experience heat.

China is the world's largest source of greenhouse gases, which scientists believe contribute to climate change and make extreme weather events more frequent and intense.

But it is also a global hub for renewable energy, aiming to make its vast economy carbon-neutral by 2060.

Flash floods in Shandong province in eastern China this month killed two people and left 10 missing.

A landslide on a highway in Sichuan province this month also killed five people after sweeping several cars down a mountainside.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldEvents
Beijing
China
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9