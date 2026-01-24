$43.170.01
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Unprecedented case: Russia used Kh-22 missiles against Kyiv for the first time in a long time - Ihnat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

On the night of January 24, Russia used 12 Kh-22 missiles, with a warhead mass of 950 kg. These missiles were previously used against aircraft carrier groups and can carry various charges.

Unprecedented case: Russia used Kh-22 missiles against Kyiv for the first time in a long time - Ihnat

On the night of January 24, Russia for the first time in a long time used 12 Kh-22 missiles against Ukraine, the warhead of which weighs 950 kg. This was stated by the head of the communications department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, on the air of the KYIV24 TV channel, reports UNN.

Details

"Such atypical missiles have been involved. There have been no such missiles as Kh-22 in reports for quite a long time. The peculiarity of this attack is precisely the use of these missiles. The enemy uses Shahed-type and other types of attack drones in large numbers... Kh-22 missiles are missiles that were actually used against aircraft carrier groups. They can carry different charges, including special ones. Their peculiarity is that the warhead of this missile weighs 950 kilograms," Ihnat said.

He noted that 12 Kh-22 missiles were used against Kyiv from strategic aviation aircraft that night.

"This is an unprecedented case. You may remember the case in Dnipro, when an entire apartment building was destroyed, and there were many casualties. Since then, the enemy has used fewer such missiles on the territory, and focused more on strikes on the south, on Snake Island," Ihnat added.

Recall

On the night of January 24, Russia launched a combined attack on Ukraine, firing 21 missiles and 375 drones. Ukrainian air defense shot down or suppressed 15 missiles and 357 drones, information on 4 missiles is being clarified.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

