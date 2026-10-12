$44.890.0450.310.18
ukenru
01:00 PM • 3778 views
Will schools switch to remote learning if there are water outages in Kyiv? Education officials have answered
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 10379 views
Uniform tax rules for aircraft leasing should help resolve existing disputes — Katamadze
12:35 PM • 10417 views
Written by Dron, read by Astafieva and Proidakov — what is known about the 2026 Radio Dictation of National Unity
12:18 PM • 10096 views
The Verkhovna Rada is set to raise the threshold for large-scale privatization — what is envisaged
11:31 AM • 13354 views
Marchenko on payments to the military and social programs: no delays are expected by the end of the year
Exclusive
11:27 AM • 21069 views
A blow to Putin’s digital empire: what the loss of Yandex data centers will meanPhoto
11:00 AM • 13900 views
Step toward EU accession: Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on education in the languages of national minorities
09:59 AM • 18769 views
Zelenskyy: Russia violated the "energy truce" announced by Trump
09:56 AM • 18139 views
2026 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences was awarded for work on "macroeconomic stabilization"Photo
08:45 AM • 18602 views
EU approved its largest sanctions expansion against Russia, targeting the Russian military-industrial complex — Kallas
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
3.2m/s
82%
752mm
Popular news
The Kremlin is denying Ukraine a ceasefire to hold elections — ISWOctober 12, 04:26 AM • 16559 views
Kallas commented on elections in Ukraine following Trump's statements09:00 AM • 5836 views
Paris’s oldest covered food market, operating since 1615, has burned down10:08 AM • 18827 views
2026 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences: how Hall and Woodford’s research helps overcome unemployment and crisesPhoto10:55 AM • 19501 views
China commented on Trump's announced "energy truce" between Ukraine and Russia11:56 AM • 11164 views
Publications
“Shakhtar” vs “AEK”, “Man City” vs “PSG” — preview of the second round of the Champions League01:17 PM • 628 views
Uniform tax rules for aircraft leasing should help resolve existing disputes — Katamadze
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 10386 views
A blow to Putin’s digital empire: what the loss of Yandex data centers will meanPhoto
Exclusive
11:27 AM • 21072 views
2026 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences: how Hall and Woodford’s research helps overcome unemployment and crisesPhoto10:55 AM • 19822 views
International Day of the Girl is observed on October 11: the history and purpose of the holidayOctober 11, 10:54 AM • 82114 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kaya Kallas
Serhiy Marchenko
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Written by Dron, read by Astafieva and Proidakov — what is known about the 2026 Radio Dictation of National Unity12:35 PM • 10420 views
Paris’s oldest covered food market, operating since 1615, has burned down10:08 AM • 19085 views
Legendary American singer Manilow interrupted the concert after two songs and canceled his next performanceOctober 11, 07:01 PM • 59416 views
Star of a popular American TV series breaks leg during filming – 3 other people injuredOctober 11, 05:25 PM • 33635 views
A famous American singer canceled a concert several hours before it was due to begin due to a serious security threatOctober 11, 03:52 PM • 34476 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Heating
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
MiG-31

Uniform tax rules for aircraft leasing should help resolve existing disputes — Katamadze

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10418 views

The Ministry of Finance has an instrument in the form of a tax consultation for the possible resolution of disputes over the taxation of aircraft leasing for previous years.

Uniform tax rules for aircraft leasing should help resolve existing disputes — Katamadze

When preparing a general tax consultation on the taxation of aircraft leasing, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine should take into account not only future transactions, but also create conditions for resolving existing disputes between airlines and law enforcement agencies. This will make it possible to establish a unified approach to the taxation of lease payments for aircraft. Hryhol Katamadze, president of the Association of Taxpayers of Ukraine, expressed this opinion in an exclusive comment to UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Finance now has an opportunity to take an important step toward business — to use the instrument of a general tax consultation not only to determine the rules for taxing aircraft leasing in the future, but also to consider situations that arose earlier. Within the scope of its powers, the Ministry of Finance can establish in the consultation a clear approach to applying tax rules to transactions from previous years that have already become the subject of disputes. The tax system should be predictable: companies must understand the rules under which they operate and be able to plan their activities. After all, if the state seeks to create favorable conditions for doing business, it must not only establish rules but also help eliminate legal uncertainty where it has already led to conflicts between businesses and government agencies. This concerns not only the aviation industry but also a general principle: tax rules should be clear, consistent, and the same for everyone

— Hryhol Katamadze noted.

How disputes over aircraft leasing arose

The issue of taxing lease payments by Ukrainian airlines to nonresidents became the subject of a dispute after the Economic Security Bureau began interpreting such payments as royalties in 2024. This approach served as grounds for opening criminal proceedings against at least five airlines.

Representatives of the aviation industry dispute this interpretation and point to the need for a unified approach to applying the Tax Code of Ukraine and international treaties on the avoidance of double taxation.

What instrument does the Ministry of Finance have?

To resolve the situation, businesses appealed to the Ministry of Finance. The ministry confirmed that it is working on the issue of taxing lease and rental payments for aircraft made to nonresidents. After receiving and analyzing practical cases involving airlines, the Ministry of Finance plans to prepare a draft general tax consultation.

According to Hryhol Katamadze, when preparing this document, it is important to consider the application of the relevant rules to transactions that have already become the subject of a dispute.

In this situation, the Ministry of Finance has an instrument that allows it not only to clarify the rules for taxing aircraft leasing in the future, but also to clearly define in a general tax consultation its approach to transactions from previous years that have already become the subject of disputes. Disputes over aircraft leasing did not arise today — they concern transactions from previous years and have already had specific consequences for businesses. Therefore, within the scope of its powers, the Ministry of Finance should clearly explain the application of tax rules to such transactions, including with regard to the legislation and international treaties in force at the time the payments were made. This will help establish a legal basis for considering existing disputes

— he explained.

A general tax consultation does not mean the automatic termination of criminal proceedings; rather, it is an instrument through which the Ministry of Finance explains the practical application of tax legislation in situations where its provisions allow for ambiguous interpretation. Its possible impact on existing disputes will depend on the content of the explanations, the circumstances of specific cases, and the legal mechanisms that may be applied.

Therefore, when preparing the consultation, it is important to take into account practical examples from airlines, the positions of businesses, and the specific features of international treaties on the avoidance of double taxation. This will make it possible to formulate a consistent position for the state, create a basis for the legal settlement of disputes that have already arisen, and reduce the risk of similar conflicts recurring in the future.

Ministry of Finance can eliminate the ambiguity in the interpretation of aircraft leasing, due to which the BEB is prosecuting airlines — lawyer09.10.26, 12:35 • 91992 views

Yevhen Tsarenko

SocietyEconomyCrimes and emergenciesPublications
Laws
Civil Code of Ukraine
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
Ukraine