Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal
01:34 PM • 11202 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 54028 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 80268 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 141598 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 82956 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 224952 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 165951 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 115458 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 140153 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 107913 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

Unfriendly status did not prevent: Bulgarian nationalists signed a cooperation agreement with Putin's party

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2958 views

The pro-Russian party "Vazrazhdane" signed a cooperation agreement with the Russian party "United Russia", despite the fact that Russia considers Bulgaria an "unfriendly country".

Unfriendly status did not prevent: Bulgarian nationalists signed a cooperation agreement with Putin's party

The pro-Russian nationalist Bulgarian party "Vazrazhdane" has signed an agreement on cooperation with the ruling party of the Russian Federation "United Russia". This happened despite the fact that Russia officially recognized Bulgaria as an "unfriendly country" after the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This is reported by Euractiv, writes UNN.

The agreement envisages the exchange of experience, ideas and political practice between the two parties and is an important positive step towards the restoration of full-fledged Bulgarian-Russian relations 

- said the party "Vazrazhdane".

The agreement was signed by the Deputy Chairman of "Vazrazhdane" Tsoncho Ganev, who is also the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, and Vladimir Yakushev - Deputy Chairman of the Upper Chamber of the State Duma of the Russian Federation.

In addition, "Vazrazhdane" has nothing against the fact that Russia declared Bulgaria an enemy country after the start of the war in Ukraine and continues to maintain relations with the ruling party of the aggressor country.

Reference

According to the information, "Vazrazhdane" is the third largest party in the Bulgarian parliament: it has 33 mandates out of 240 after the elections in October 2024. The party openly opposes Bulgaria's membership in the EU and NATO, and insists on neutrality in Russia's war against Ukraine and spreads pro-Russian narratives in social networks. Earlier, she unsuccessfully tried to initiate a referendum on the prohibition of the introduction of the euro.

In addition, this party was able to get into the Bulgarian parliament with its firm position against vaccines and quarantine during the Covid pandemic. 

Bulgaria Can Play Key Role in Strengthening Europe's Defense – Costa 28.04.25, 15:31 • 2927 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
NATO
European Union
Bulgaria
