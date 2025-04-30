The pro-Russian nationalist Bulgarian party "Vazrazhdane" has signed an agreement on cooperation with the ruling party of the Russian Federation "United Russia". This happened despite the fact that Russia officially recognized Bulgaria as an "unfriendly country" after the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This is reported by Euractiv, writes UNN.

The agreement envisages the exchange of experience, ideas and political practice between the two parties and is an important positive step towards the restoration of full-fledged Bulgarian-Russian relations - said the party "Vazrazhdane".

The agreement was signed by the Deputy Chairman of "Vazrazhdane" Tsoncho Ganev, who is also the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, and Vladimir Yakushev - Deputy Chairman of the Upper Chamber of the State Duma of the Russian Federation.

In addition, "Vazrazhdane" has nothing against the fact that Russia declared Bulgaria an enemy country after the start of the war in Ukraine and continues to maintain relations with the ruling party of the aggressor country.

Reference

According to the information, "Vazrazhdane" is the third largest party in the Bulgarian parliament: it has 33 mandates out of 240 after the elections in October 2024. The party openly opposes Bulgaria's membership in the EU and NATO, and insists on neutrality in Russia's war against Ukraine and spreads pro-Russian narratives in social networks. Earlier, she unsuccessfully tried to initiate a referendum on the prohibition of the introduction of the euro.

In addition, this party was able to get into the Bulgarian parliament with its firm position against vaccines and quarantine during the Covid pandemic.

