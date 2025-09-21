$41.250.00
UN Security Council to convene emergency meeting on Monday over Russian airspace violation in Estonia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting at 10:00 a.m. New York time due to Russia's violation of Estonian airspace. This is the first time Estonia has convened the Security Council in 34 years, prompted by Russia's aggressive behavior.

UN Security Council to convene emergency meeting on Monday over Russian airspace violation in Estonia

The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting tomorrow due to Russia's brazen violation of Estonian airspace. This was announced by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna on his Facebook page, as reported by UNN.

Estonia has convened the UN Security Council to discuss Russia's recent violation of its airspace. This is the first time in 34 years that Estonia has convened the Council itself.

- Margus reported.

He emphasized that Russia is an aggressive state that ignores the UN Charter and the principles of international law, including the territorial integrity of states.

Such behavior must be given an unambiguous international assessment

- the minister stated.

Margus reported that the UN Security Council will convene on Monday at 10:00 AM New York time (5:00 PM Estonian time).

Estonia stands firm on the positions of international law and its allies. We will not allow Russian aggression and attempts to change borders by force to become the new norm

- Margus emphasized.

Addition

Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace. NATO fighters scrambled to intercept, after which the Russian planes left Estonian territory.

The country's government announced that it would initiate consultations with allies under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets made a "planned flight" from Karelia to the Kaliningrad region. Russia also stated that the flight allegedly took place in strict accordance with international rules, without violating the borders of other states.

Anna Murashko

