Umerov on the possible blocking of Starlink: “There is an alternative”

Ukraine is already working on alternative solutions in case the United States terminates Ukraine's access to Starlink. This was stated by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov during a speech at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum, UNN reports.

As for Starlink. We are already working on it, there is an alternative. We do not disclose it. Soon, together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Strategic Industries, and other colleagues from the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defense, we will announce how we will have these solutions. But we already have a solution, there is an alternative - said Umerov.

Context

Reuters wrote that the US threatened to cut off Ukraine's access to Starlink because of the refusal to provide access to strategic resources.



Also, the Center for Countering Disinformation refutesand rumors about the disconnection of Starlink in Ukraine. There are also alternative means of communication at the front that are functioning successfully.

The Minister of Digitalization of Poland statedthat the country has a commercial agreement to pay for Starlink for Ukraine. He expressed doubts about the possibility of terminating the contract due to US threats.