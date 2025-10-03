$41.280.05
Umerov announced the Technology Stake: we expect a report on the algorithm for launching controlled arms exports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov announced a technology stake that will focus on increasing funding for arms procurement. One of the tools will be controlled arms exports, which should fill the budget for defense procurement.

Umerov announced the Technology Stake: we expect a report on the algorithm for launching controlled arms exports

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov announced a technological meeting. The key focus is how to increase funding for arms procurement. One of the tools is to launch controlled arms exports. A report is expected from the government, the Ministry of Defense, military leadership, and intelligence agencies with a clear algorithm for launching controlled arms exports. Umerov reported this on Facebook, according to UNN.

Details

We are preparing a Technology Stake. The key focus is how to increase funding for the procurement of weapons for our military. One of the tools is to launch controlled arms exports, which will become one of the sources of budget replenishment for defense procurement. We will export only what is in surplus and has free production capacities. The priority remains to maintain potential for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and ensure the security of supplies.

- Umerov wrote.

He noted that on the eve, the National Security and Defense Council held a preparatory meeting with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, military leadership, and intelligence agencies: everyone prepared specific materials regarding production capabilities and available stocks.

We expect a detailed report from the government, the Ministry of Defense, military leadership, and intelligence agencies with a clear algorithm for launching controlled arms exports: when, in what volumes, and by what mechanisms. Separately, we will consider Russia's latest attack on infrastructure. The Ministry of Energy and the Air Force will report on the state of the energy system and the protection of facilities. We will also consider our responses to the enemy - long-range operations.

- Umerov said.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that arms exports will be controlled until the end of the war, and also revealed the main directions - Europe, the USA, the Middle East.

Anna Murashko

