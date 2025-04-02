Ukrzaliznytsia: the launch of a new Kyiv-Vienna connection is being discussed
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine and Austria are planning to launch a new Kyiv-Vienna connection and a train with Austrian carriages to Uzhhorod. The parties also agreed on joint training of Ukrzaliznytsia employees.
Ukraine and Austria, at the level of heads of railway companies of the countries, discussed the launch of a new Kyiv-Vienna connection and a train with Austrian carriages to Uzhhorod, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.
We are working to increase the number of convenient trains to the EU. (...) We considered the possibility of launching a new and more comfortable transfer connection between Kyiv and Vienna. Railway workers of both countries are also working on launching a train with Austrian seating carriages to Uzhhorod, via Chop,
In addition to infrastructure issues, the parties agreed on joint training of train crews and technical specialists. Selected employees of Ukrzaliznytsia will undergo training in passenger and technical service in Vienna.
