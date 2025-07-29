$41.800.02
48.700.28
ukenru
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 10474 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 41450 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
09:21 AM • 18629 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains details
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 37588 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
July 29, 06:30 AM • 116053 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
July 29, 05:00 AM • 55731 views
"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
July 28, 05:54 PM • 67298 views
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 182566 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
July 28, 01:15 PM • 86149 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 168406 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Ukrzaliznytsia strengthened document control: how many passengers were not allowed on flights

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1222 views

Ukrzaliznytsia strengthened document control during boarding, checking over 300 trains and 41,600 documents since July 25. This led to 38 passengers without tickets and several individuals without documents being denied boarding.

Ukrzaliznytsia strengthened document control: how many passengers were not allowed on flights

Ukrzaliznytsia has strengthened document control during boarding trains. Currently, the number of violators is only 0.1% of all travelers, reports the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, as reported by UNN.

Details

Since July 25, over 300 trains have been checked and over 41,600 documents verified.

Control was strengthened to identify ticketless passengers and those whose data on tickets did not match the data on documents

- reported Ukrzaliznytsia.

During this time, the following were not allowed on trains:

  • 38 passengers who tried to board without tickets, bypassing conductors;
    • several individuals who refused to show documents or did not have them.

      At the same time, Ukrzaliznytsia reminded that children under 14 years old must travel only with adults, and only children up to and including 5 years old can travel for free.

      Recall

      From August of this year, Ukrzaliznytsia will continue the operation of additional trains between Kyiv, Odesa, Vinnytsia, and Kryvyi Rih. Compartment cars without bedding will be used on these routes.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      Society
      Ukrainian Railways
      Kryvyi Rih
      Vinnytsia
      Odesa
      Kyiv
