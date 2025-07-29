Ukrzaliznytsia strengthened document control: how many passengers were not allowed on flights

Ukrzaliznytsia has strengthened document control during boarding trains. Currently, the number of violators is only 0.1% of all travelers, reports the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, as reported by UNN.

Details

Since July 25, over 300 trains have been checked and over 41,600 documents verified.

Control was strengthened to identify ticketless passengers and those whose data on tickets did not match the data on documents - reported Ukrzaliznytsia.

During this time, the following were not allowed on trains:

38 passengers who tried to board without tickets, bypassing conductors;

several individuals who refused to show documents or did not have them.

At the same time, Ukrzaliznytsia reminded that children under 14 years old must travel only with adults, and only children up to and including 5 years old can travel for free.

Recall

From August of this year, Ukrzaliznytsia will continue the operation of additional trains between Kyiv, Odesa, Vinnytsia, and Kryvyi Rih. Compartment cars without bedding will be used on these routes.