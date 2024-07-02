Ukrposhta opened a powerful sorting terminal in Odesa

Ukrposhta has opened a logistics terminal with automated sorting lines in Odesa, which provides fast processing and delivery of shipments for the entire south of Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Reconstruction of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the new logistics terminal with automated sorting lines provides fast processing and delivery of shipments for the entire south of Ukraine.

The terminal is equipped with Ukrainian-made equipment and software that can process three parcels per second, or up to 270,000 small and large shipments per day. Together with the restructuring of logistics routes, this will make it possible to deliver parcels to customers in Odesa, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions within a day after sorting.

Recall

Ukrposhta has launched a new project of containerized mobile offices to reopen the branches destroyed by Russia, and the first such "containers" have already appeared in Kharkiv region.