russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky
06:25 PM • 10128 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
04:02 PM • 26070 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 44436 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 62190 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 157310 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 178823 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 250458 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 110854 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 198373 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 62282 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

A passenger who was hit by a train in the Kyiv subway died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1254 views

In Kyiv, at the "Khreshchatyk" metro station, a passenger was hit by a train, resulting in his death. Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident, and the subway has resumed full operation.

A passenger who was hit by a train in the Kyiv subway died

A passenger who was hit by a train at the "Khreshchatyk" metro station in Kyiv has died. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

It is noted that all the circumstances of the incident are being established by law enforcement agencies.

The "Khreshchatyk" metro station and the "Khreshchatyk" – "Maidan Nezalezhnosti" interchange station have resumed their work.

- the message says.

The Kyiv City State Administration clarified that the capital's metro is currently operating as usual.

Let us remind you

On Thursday, April 24, a passenger was hit by a train at the "Khreshchatyk" metro station in the capital. A number of stations were closed to passengers. In addition, the interchange stations "Khreshchatyk" – "Maidan Nezalezhnosti", "Teatralna" – "Zoloti Vorota" were temporarily closed.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

KyivCrimes and emergencies
