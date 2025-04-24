A passenger who was hit by a train in the Kyiv subway died

A passenger who was hit by a train at the "Khreshchatyk" metro station in Kyiv has died. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

It is noted that all the circumstances of the incident are being established by law enforcement agencies.

The "Khreshchatyk" metro station and the "Khreshchatyk" – "Maidan Nezalezhnosti" interchange station have resumed their work. - the message says.

The Kyiv City State Administration clarified that the capital's metro is currently operating as usual.

Let us remind you

On Thursday, April 24, a passenger was hit by a train at the "Khreshchatyk" metro station in the capital. A number of stations were closed to passengers. In addition, the interchange stations "Khreshchatyk" – "Maidan Nezalezhnosti", "Teatralna" – "Zoloti Vorota" were temporarily closed.

