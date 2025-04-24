How much longer will mobilization last in Ukraine? Zelenskyy responded

$41.670.15
russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky
06:25 PM • 12198 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
04:02 PM • 32770 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 48136 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 65766 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 160823 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 180057 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 253077 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 111015 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 200147 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 62346 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Popular news

The first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv: Biloshitskyi showed the video

April 24, 12:26 PM • 42904 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 29364 views

As a result of enemy shelling, the Kramatorsk railway station was damaged - Ukrzaliznytsia

April 24, 02:45 PM • 15471 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 20553 views

Strike on Kostyantynivka: 12-year-old girl died fleeing to shelter

06:34 PM • 9074 views
Publications

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 85590 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 253077 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 146475 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 200147 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 150595 views
UNN Lite

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 20557 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 29368 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 63419 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 93667 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 58643 views
How much longer will mobilization last in Ukraine? Zelenskyy responded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3042 views

President Zelenskyy stated that mobilization will continue as long as the war continues, and emphasized that there are currently hundreds of thousands of volunteers in the Ukrainian army. Each case of mobilization is checked individually.

How much longer will mobilization last in Ukraine? Zelenskyy responded

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about how long the mobilization will last and how many volunteers are in the Ukrainian army, reports UNN.

We want a fair peace and no mobilization or martial law. But as long as there is war, as long as we have the law, there is mobilization 

Zelenskyy said in an interview with journalist Ben Shapiro.

The President also noted that there are now hundreds of thousands of volunteers in the Ukrainian army.

“Contract 18-24": Zelensky was promised to solve the issue of volunteers from the beginning of the full-scale invasion23.02.25, 18:22 • 28780 views

There are now 800,000 or 600,000 people in Ukraine who volunteered 

Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, the Head of State stressed that each case of mobilization is checked separately by the Ministry of Defense.

Zelenskyy Extended Martial Law and Mobilization Until August 618.04.25, 12:36 • 75753 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
