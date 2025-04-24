How much longer will mobilization last in Ukraine? Zelenskyy responded

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about how long the mobilization will last and how many volunteers are in the Ukrainian army, reports UNN.

We want a fair peace and no mobilization or martial law. But as long as there is war, as long as we have the law, there is mobilization Zelenskyy said in an interview with journalist Ben Shapiro.

The President also noted that there are now hundreds of thousands of volunteers in the Ukrainian army.

There are now 800,000 or 600,000 people in Ukraine who volunteered Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, the Head of State stressed that each case of mobilization is checked separately by the Ministry of Defense.

