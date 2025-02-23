ukenru
“Contract 18-24": Zelensky was promised to solve the issue of volunteers from the beginning of the full-scale invasion

“Contract 18-24": Zelensky was promised to solve the issue of volunteers from the beginning of the full-scale invasion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28166 views

The President announced a future settlement of the situation with volunteers aged 18-24 who do not fall under the terms of the new Contract 18-24 program.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had been promised to solve the problem of 18-24-year-old military personnel who have been volunteering to fight since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia and who are not covered by the Contract 18-24 program. He announced this  during the forum “Ukraine. Year 2025”, reports  UNN.

I asked them to deal with some things that did not work in the 18-24 contract, first of all with those guys who are 18-24 but left from the very beginning of the war, that is, they volunteered, and they are not covered by the contract because they volunteered, not mobilized. So I asked them to deal with this. They will deal with it, they promised me

- said the President.

AddendumAddendum

The Ministry of Defense has launched the Contract 18-24 project, a voluntary initiative for Ukrainians aged 18-24. The contract will provide for enhanced training, financial support of UAH 1 million, a preferential mortgage, and more.

A few days after the launch of the initiative, we received about 10 thousand applications.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

