“Contract 18-24": Zelensky was promised to solve the issue of volunteers from the beginning of the full-scale invasion

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had been promised to solve the problem of 18-24-year-old military personnel who have been volunteering to fight since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia and who are not covered by the Contract 18-24 program. He announced this during the forum “Ukraine. Year 2025”, reports UNN.

I asked them to deal with some things that did not work in the 18-24 contract, first of all with those guys who are 18-24 but left from the very beginning of the war, that is, they volunteered, and they are not covered by the contract because they volunteered, not mobilized. So I asked them to deal with this. They will deal with it, they promised me - said the President.

The Ministry of Defense has launched the Contract 18-24 project, a voluntary initiative for Ukrainians aged 18-24. The contract will provide for enhanced training, financial support of UAH 1 million, a preferential mortgage, and more.

A few days after the launch of the initiative, we received about 10 thousand applications.