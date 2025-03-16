Ukrenergo will apply restrictions for industry and business on March 17
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrenergo announced power restrictions for industrial consumers and businesses on March 17 from 06:00 to 20:00 due to the consequences of attacks on energy facilities. No outages are planned for the population.
On Monday, March 17, power restrictions for industrial consumers and businesses will be in effect in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of NEC "Ukrenergo".
Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, power restrictions will be applied to industry and business on March 17
It is noted that the restrictions will be in effect from 06:00 to 20:00.
The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities
"Disconnection of household consumers is not expected," NEC "Ukrenergo" added.
On the night of March 14-15, Russia massively attacked DTEK's energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions, leaving some residents without electricity. Infrastructure was damaged and there are wounded.
