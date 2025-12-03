$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 2926 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 7366 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
01:24 PM • 11444 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
01:22 PM • 12490 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
11:38 AM • 17657 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 20205 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 22808 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 28779 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 36368 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 30177 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
Ukrenergo once again announced hourly power outages on December 4 across Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

On December 4, hourly power outages will be applied to household consumers and power limitations to industrial consumers throughout Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Ukrenergo once again announced hourly power outages on December 4 across Ukraine

On Thursday, December 4, measures to limit electricity consumption will be applied in all regions of Ukraine throughout the day. As reported by SE "Ukrenergo", the reason is the consequences of previous massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities, writes UNN.

Details

The restrictions will last from 00:00 to 23:59 and will be implemented through:

  • Hourly outage schedules: For household consumers, 0.5 to 3 queues will be applied.
    • Power limitations: These measures will affect industrial consumers and will also be in effect around the clock.

      Ukrenergo urges citizens to consume electricity as sparingly as possible when it becomes available according to the schedule, and advises to follow official announcements from regional power distribution companies in their regions, as the time and scope of restrictions may vary.

      Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions, over 22,000 consumers without power, schedules around the clock03.12.25, 10:56 • 2344 views

      Stepan Haftko

      Society
      Electricity outage schedules
      Energy
      War in Ukraine
      Power outage
      Electricity
      Ukrenergo
      Ukraine