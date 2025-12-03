Ukrenergo once again announced hourly power outages on December 4 across Ukraine

On Thursday, December 4, measures to limit electricity consumption will be applied in all regions of Ukraine throughout the day. As reported by SE "Ukrenergo", the reason is the consequences of previous massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities, writes UNN.

Details

The restrictions will last from 00:00 to 23:59 and will be implemented through:

Hourly outage schedules: For household consumers, 0.5 to 3 queues will be applied.

Power limitations: These measures will affect industrial consumers and will also be in effect around the clock.

Ukrenergo urges citizens to consume electricity as sparingly as possible when it becomes available according to the schedule, and advises to follow official announcements from regional power distribution companies in their regions, as the time and scope of restrictions may vary.

