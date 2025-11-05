Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine

Ukrenergo announced that on Tuesday, November 6, forced restrictions on electricity consumption will be in effect throughout Ukraine due to the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy infrastructure. The company announced this on its Telegram channel, UNN writes.

Details

According to the official announcement, hourly power outages for household consumers will last from 08:00 to 22:00, ranging from 0.5 to 2 queues depending on the region.

For industrial enterprises, power limitation schedules will be in effect at the same time.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy

The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities – the company's statement reads.

Ukrenergo urges Ukrainians to consume electricity sparingly, especially during peak hours, and to monitor updates on outage schedules on the pages of their regional power distribution companies.

Russia launched five airstrikes on coal enterprises in Donetsk region - Ministry of Energy