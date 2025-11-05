ukenru
05:06 PM • 2662 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
03:51 PM • 9212 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 15258 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 22158 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
12:20 PM • 20145 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 21130 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
November 5, 10:32 AM • 28688 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
November 5, 08:57 AM • 22502 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
November 5, 08:12 AM • 21354 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
November 5, 07:17 AM • 18366 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 28471 views
Transported on the roof of his own car: police seized a "Shahed" drone from a Kyiv residentPhotoNovember 5, 09:17 AM • 11718 views
Russia's Tuapse port suspends fuel exports after drone attacks, refinery halted - ReutersNovember 5, 10:59 AM • 13994 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:10 AM • 31714 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:38 AM • 26192 views
Publications
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 15246 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 22148 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:38 AM • 26212 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:10 AM • 31745 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concernsNovember 5, 10:32 AM • 28683 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Andriy Pyshnyi
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belgium
Pokrovsk
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideo03:25 PM • 3646 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actor02:19 PM • 6570 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 28484 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 35344 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 48717 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
ChatGPT
Film

Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2672 views

On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced throughout Ukraine due to Russian missile and drone attacks. Restrictions for household consumers will be in effect from 08:00 to 22:00, and power limitation schedules will be applied to industrial enterprises.

Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine

Ukrenergo announced that on Tuesday, November 6, forced restrictions on electricity consumption will be in effect throughout Ukraine due to the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy infrastructure. The company announced this on its Telegram channel, UNN writes.

Details

According to the official announcement, hourly power outages for household consumers will last from 08:00 to 22:00, ranging from 0.5 to 2 queues depending on the region.

For industrial enterprises, power limitation schedules will be in effect at the same time.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy05.11.25, 10:12 • 21354 views

The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities 

– the company's statement reads.

Ukrenergo urges Ukrainians to consume electricity sparingly, especially during peak hours, and to monitor updates on outage schedules on the pages of their regional power distribution companies.

Russia launched five airstrikes on coal enterprises in Donetsk region - Ministry of Energy05.11.25, 15:15 • 1760 views

Stepan Haftko

Society
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukrenergo
Ukraine