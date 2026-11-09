Ukrainians proposed lowering the maximum service age to 55 — what Koretskyi replied

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi responded to a petition calling on the government to lower the maximum age for remaining in military service from 60 to 55. The prime minister noted that amendments to the legislation are being worked on at the Ministry of Defense, and that the issues raised in the petition would be additionally considered while those amendments are being drafted. This is stated in petition No. 41/010398-26еп, reports UNN.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers was asked to consider a request concerning the optimization of mobilization resources and the preservation of the health of citizens over the age of 55. Currently, under the law, the maximum age for remaining in military service during martial law is 60; however, as the petition’s authors point out, practical experience in carrying out combat and special tasks indicates the need to revise this provision by lowering the maximum age to 55.

... we ask that you: draft and submit to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine a draft law of Ukraine on amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service" and the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization." ​Provide in the draft law for lowering the maximum age for remaining in military service during martial law from 60 to 55 for enlisted, sergeant, senior enlisted, and officer personnel. ​Establish a provision granting the right to discharge from military service at one’s own request to service members who reach the age of 55 during martial law - the petition states.

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi responded that the issue of lowering the maximum age for remaining in military service and in the reserve requires a comprehensive approach, taking into account the security situation in the state as well as the needs of the defense forces.

It should be noted that the Ministry of Defense is working on amendments to the legislation aimed at improving matters related to military service during martial law, in particular with regard to clarifying the terms of military service, as well as the grounds for discharge from such service. While the aforementioned amendments are being drafted, the issues raised in the petition will be additionally considered - the response to the petition states.

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