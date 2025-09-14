$41.310.10
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 13, 07:00 AM
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo
September 12, 07:25 PM
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries do not have Western support - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Ukraine's campaign of attacks on Russian oil refineries does not have Western support. Kyiv's allies have long avoided actions that could disrupt oil supplies.

Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries do not have Western support - Bloomberg

There is currently no indication that Ukraine's campaign to attack Russian oil refineries has Western support. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, reports UNN.

Details

The authors point out that Kyiv's allies have long avoided actions that could disrupt oil supplies.

The risk for Kyiv is that it will go too far, leading to a rise in global fuel prices and strained relations with Europe and the US, where inflation and rising (fuel prices - ed.) remain priorities.

- the article says.

The publication notes that, according to the Ukrainian leadership, the latest attack in the Baltic Sea temporarily suspended crude oil production operations in Primorsk, the largest oil transshipment port in the region. Three pumping stations supplying Ust-Luga, "another vital export facility," were also attacked.

But Western allies have long expressed reservations about any moves that could disrupt global oil and fuel supplies.

- the media writes,

At the same time, according to Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, chief analyst at A/S Global Risk Management, "the most effective sanctions are actually Ukrainian 'sanctions', i.e., drone attacks on Russian energy facilities."

Recall

The day before, the Bashneft-Novoil refinery in Ufa, Russia, was attacked as a result of an operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Earlier, a drone hit the Novoufimsky oil refinery in Ufa, Russia.

Not only the Ryazan oil refinery: the General Staff reported on all Russian facilities that Ukrainian military hit on the night of September 505.09.25, 15:25 • 13300 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

