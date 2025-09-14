There is currently no indication that Ukraine's campaign to attack Russian oil refineries has Western support. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, reports UNN.

The authors point out that Kyiv's allies have long avoided actions that could disrupt oil supplies.

The risk for Kyiv is that it will go too far, leading to a rise in global fuel prices and strained relations with Europe and the US, where inflation and rising (fuel prices - ed.) remain priorities. - the article says.

The publication notes that, according to the Ukrainian leadership, the latest attack in the Baltic Sea temporarily suspended crude oil production operations in Primorsk, the largest oil transshipment port in the region. Three pumping stations supplying Ust-Luga, "another vital export facility," were also attacked.

But Western allies have long expressed reservations about any moves that could disrupt global oil and fuel supplies. - the media writes,

At the same time, according to Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, chief analyst at A/S Global Risk Management, "the most effective sanctions are actually Ukrainian 'sanctions', i.e., drone attacks on Russian energy facilities."

The day before, the Bashneft-Novoil refinery in Ufa, Russia, was attacked as a result of an operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Earlier, a drone hit the Novoufimsky oil refinery in Ufa, Russia.

