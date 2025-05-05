$41.710.11
The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
02:12 PM • 15984 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 75152 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

May 5, 06:29 AM • 124983 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

May 5, 06:08 AM • 132303 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 159779 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

May 3, 06:30 AM • 181245 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 218994 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 111038 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 104562 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 103573 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

May 5, 07:29 AM • 72770 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 63928 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 55791 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 52564 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 30193 views
Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 31100 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
May 5, 06:29 AM • 124983 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
May 5, 06:08 AM • 132303 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 218994 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 101151 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Robert Fico

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Donetsk Oblast

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 53276 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 56487 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 64606 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 31642 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 49096 views
Victory in Europe Parade: Ukrainian military joins march in Britain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4334 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine joined the march in Great Britain on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe. NATO soldiers participated in the parade, and the royal family watched the event.

Victory in Europe Parade: Ukrainian military joins march in Britain

Today, Great Britain celebrates the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also joined the march in the parade, which was watched by the entire royal family. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Joint Delegation of Great Britain to NATO.

Thousands of people lined the streets of London, where the four-day nationwide celebration of the 80th anniversary of Sir Winston Churchill's declaration of victory on the continent began.

Today, the Armed Forces of Ukraine joined the march in Great Britain on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe. Their participation reminds us that Ukraine is now on the front lines of freedom 

- the statement reads.

At the same time, it is noted that 75 servicemen from NATO member countries also marched.

The royal family watched the Royal Air Force flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. They waved from the balcony before the orchestra played "God Save the King".

Prior to that, the King stood to pay tribute to Allied NATO servicemen, including the United States, Germany and France, who joined 1,300 British Armed Forces servicemen in the march to Buckingham Palace.

A smoke bomb was thrown at Tusk's feet during memorial events in the Netherlands05.05.25, 16:50 • 5826 views

