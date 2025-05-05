Today, Great Britain celebrates the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also joined the march in the parade, which was watched by the entire royal family. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Joint Delegation of Great Britain to NATO.

Thousands of people lined the streets of London, where the four-day nationwide celebration of the 80th anniversary of Sir Winston Churchill's declaration of victory on the continent began.

Today, the Armed Forces of Ukraine joined the march in Great Britain on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe. Their participation reminds us that Ukraine is now on the front lines of freedom - the statement reads.

At the same time, it is noted that 75 servicemen from NATO member countries also marched.

The royal family watched the Royal Air Force flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. They waved from the balcony before the orchestra played "God Save the King".

Prior to that, the King stood to pay tribute to Allied NATO servicemen, including the United States, Germany and France, who joined 1,300 British Armed Forces servicemen in the march to Buckingham Palace.

