The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
02:12 PM • 7482 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 58747 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

May 5, 06:29 AM • 103895 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

May 5, 06:08 AM • 113033 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 152264 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

May 3, 06:30 AM • 176928 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 211649 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 109726 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 103358 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 103000 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

A smoke bomb was thrown at Tusk's feet during memorial events in the Netherlands

Kyiv • UNN

 4214 views

During the celebration of the Liberation Day of the Netherlands, a flare was thrown towards the Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk. The incident occurred when Tusk was supposed to light the "flame of liberation".

A smoke bomb was thrown at Tusk's feet during memorial events in the Netherlands

During the celebration of Liberation Day in the Netherlands, where Donald Tusk and his Dutch counterpart Dick Schoof were to light the so-called "flame of liberation", someone from the crowd threw a flare at the feet of the Polish Prime Minister. The head of the Polish government was immediately removed from the stage. This is reported by UNN with reference to RMF24.

Details

On May 5, Donald Tusk took part in the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Liberation of the Netherlands, dedicated to the end of the German occupation.

During the ceremony, a flare fell at the feet of the Polish Prime Minister, thrown by someone from the crowd, some of whom held posters criticizing the war in the Gaza Strip. Tusk was immediately removed from the stage.

The publication notes that this incident may have been directed against the Polish Prime Minister. At the same time, during the previous part of the ceremony, when Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans was speaking, some people shouted pro-Palestinian slogans. Dutch media reported five arrests.

France and Poland will sign a defense pact amid threats from Russia and the US - FT 02.05.25, 09:40 • 3614 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
France
Netherlands
Donald Tusk
United States
Poland
