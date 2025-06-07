$41.470.01
Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions
05:00 AM • 13857 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 37257 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 73104 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 54337 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM • 119438 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 94851 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 136088 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 166600 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 121091 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 101474 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Publications
Exclusives
Ukrainian soldiers repelled 212 Russian attacks in all directions of the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 512 views

Over the past day, 212 combat clashes were recorded at the front. The enemy launched 57 air strikes, 5,866 shellings, and used 3,505 kamikaze drones.

Ukrainian soldiers repelled 212 Russian attacks in all directions of the front

The 1200th day of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun. In total, 212 combat clashes were recorded over the past day. This was reported in its morning report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 08:00 on 07.06.2025, 212 battles were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike using 47 missiles at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, as well as 57 air strikes, including dropping 119 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 5866 shellings, 117 of them from multiple launch rocket systems, and involved 3505 kamikaze drones for destruction

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Klymentove, Ugroyidy, Sumy region; Olhivske, Hulyaypole, Malinivka, Poltavka, Mala Tokmachka, Kamyanske, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Bilohirya, Zaporizhzhia region; Mykolaivka, Kherson region.

Yesterday, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 13 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, three artillery systems, one command post, two ammunition depots, as well as three other important enemy objects.

Situation by directions

Over the past day, five combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv direction near Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, Vovchansk Khutory and towards Kutkivka.

Four attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the Kupyansk direction during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Zahryzove and Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 21 times. He tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Tverdokhlibove, Novomykhailivka, Zelena Dolyna, Hrekivka, Kolodyazi and in the directions of Novosergiyivka, Novyi Myr, Olhivka, Ridkodub, Vovchyi Yar, Hryhorivka, Torske and Serebryansky forestry.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twice in the direction of Serebryanka.

Over the past day, eight combat clashes took place in the Kramatorsk direction in the areas of Kurdyumivka, Chasovoy Yar and towards Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Diliivka, Kleban-Byk, Toretsk and towards Oleksandro-Kalynove, Rusynyi Yar, Stepanivka and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 77 attacks by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Kotlyarivka, Nova Poltavka, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Novooleksandrivka, Horikhove, Nadiivka, Novoukrainka, Andriivka and in the directions of the settlements of Malinivka, Myrolyubivka, Poltavka, Promin, Muravka, Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled 24 enemy assaults near the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Novopil, Zelene Pole, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, in the direction of Dachne, Bahatyr.

The enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times near Malinivka and towards Poltavka in the Hulyaypil direction.

In the Orikhiv direction, in the area of Pyatikhatok and in the direction of Pavlivka, the invaders carried out two futile attacks on the positions of our defenders.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully attacked once, trying to get closer to the positions of our defenders.

In the Kursk direction, our soldiers repelled 39 enemy attacks over the past day. The enemy carried out 161 artillery shellings, four of them from multiple launch rocket systems. He also launched seven air strikes, during which he dropped 15 guided air bombs.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polisky directions.

Let us remind you

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 1120 Russian soldiers, 15 tanks and one helicopter. The total losses of the enemy reached almost one million people.

Russians occupied Kondrativka and Oleksiivka in Sumy region and advanced near three more settlements - DeepState06.06.25, 22:26 • 14035 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Vovchansk
Kursk
Pokrovsk
Sumy Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Toretsk
Chasiv Yar
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk
