Ukrainian soldiers repelled 212 Russian attacks in all directions of the front

The 1200th day of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun. In total, 212 combat clashes were recorded over the past day. This was reported in its morning report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 08:00 on 07.06.2025, 212 battles were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike using 47 missiles at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, as well as 57 air strikes, including dropping 119 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 5866 shellings, 117 of them from multiple launch rocket systems, and involved 3505 kamikaze drones for destruction - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Klymentove, Ugroyidy, Sumy region; Olhivske, Hulyaypole, Malinivka, Poltavka, Mala Tokmachka, Kamyanske, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Bilohirya, Zaporizhzhia region; Mykolaivka, Kherson region.

Yesterday, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 13 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, three artillery systems, one command post, two ammunition depots, as well as three other important enemy objects.

Situation by directions

Over the past day, five combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv direction near Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, Vovchansk Khutory and towards Kutkivka.

Four attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the Kupyansk direction during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Zahryzove and Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 21 times. He tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Tverdokhlibove, Novomykhailivka, Zelena Dolyna, Hrekivka, Kolodyazi and in the directions of Novosergiyivka, Novyi Myr, Olhivka, Ridkodub, Vovchyi Yar, Hryhorivka, Torske and Serebryansky forestry.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twice in the direction of Serebryanka.

Over the past day, eight combat clashes took place in the Kramatorsk direction in the areas of Kurdyumivka, Chasovoy Yar and towards Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Diliivka, Kleban-Byk, Toretsk and towards Oleksandro-Kalynove, Rusynyi Yar, Stepanivka and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 77 attacks by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Kotlyarivka, Nova Poltavka, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Novooleksandrivka, Horikhove, Nadiivka, Novoukrainka, Andriivka and in the directions of the settlements of Malinivka, Myrolyubivka, Poltavka, Promin, Muravka, Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled 24 enemy assaults near the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Novopil, Zelene Pole, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, in the direction of Dachne, Bahatyr.

The enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times near Malinivka and towards Poltavka in the Hulyaypil direction.

In the Orikhiv direction, in the area of Pyatikhatok and in the direction of Pavlivka, the invaders carried out two futile attacks on the positions of our defenders.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully attacked once, trying to get closer to the positions of our defenders.

In the Kursk direction, our soldiers repelled 39 enemy attacks over the past day. The enemy carried out 161 artillery shellings, four of them from multiple launch rocket systems. He also launched seven air strikes, during which he dropped 15 guided air bombs.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polisky directions.

Let us remind you

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 1120 Russian soldiers, 15 tanks and one helicopter. The total losses of the enemy reached almost one million people.

Russians occupied Kondrativka and Oleksiivka in Sumy region and advanced near three more settlements - DeepState