Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed two Russian Tor anti-aircraft missile systems and hit an oil depot in Luhansk on the night of February 22. This was reported by Robert Brovdi, commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces, with the call sign "Madyar," according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the first Tor air defense system was detected and hit approximately one kilometer from occupied Donetsk, and the second one in the settlement of Topolyne in the Mariupol district on the temporarily occupied territory.

Two Tor air defense systems were disabled from air defense by SBS Birds on the night of 22.02.26 in Donetsk and near Mariupol. They also set fire to an oil depot in Luhansk - Brovdi noted.

The destruction of the anti-aircraft complexes was carried out by pilots of the 6th battalion of the 414th separate brigade of the SBS and the 1st separate center of the SBS with the coordination of the middle strike coordination center of the SBS. The oil depot was hit by units of the 1st separate center of the SBS.

The commander emphasized that the systematic detection and destruction of enemy air defense elements - long-range, medium-range, and short-range - is one of the key priorities of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Recall

The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region. This modernized MLRS has a firing range of up to 120 km and is used to shell peaceful cities.