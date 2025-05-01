Ukrainian hockey players won two more victories at the World Championship in Division IA.

Ukrainian hockey players at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Division IA, which is taking place in Romania, have won 2 more victories. And they have become one step closer to competing in the elite division. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NOC of Ukraine in Telegram.

Details

In the third round, the Ukrainian national team finished a match at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Division IA without conceding a goal for the first time in 11 years. The Ukrainians confidently defeated Romania with a score of 4:0.

This victory was the second for the team in the tournament and the first won in regular time. The goals for Ukraine were scored by: Viktor Zakharov, Vitaliy Lyalka and Andriy Denyskin (double).

In the fourth round, our team's opponents were the Polish national team. The Ukrainians proved to be stronger: the match ended with a score of 4:1! The goals were scored by: Viktor Zakharov (double), Stanislav Sadovnikov and Danyil Trakht.

After four games, the "blue and yellow" have 9 points, and thanks to today's victory, the Ukrainian national team has secured second place in Division IA! Thus, Ukrainian hockey players have taken a step towards the elite division! We remind you that the two best teams at the end of the tournament will get tickets to the elite division – the message says.

The final match at the World Championship in Division 1A will be played by the Ukrainian national team on Saturday, May 3, against Japan. The game starts at 12:30.

Addition

Ukraine is playing in this division, which is considered the second strongest, for the first time in 8 years. Among the rivals of the "blue and yellow" are the national teams of Romania, Great Britain, Italy, Japan and Poland.