Ukrainian hockey players won two more victories at the World Championship in Division IA.

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 21014 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

12:24 PM • 49546 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
11:10 AM • 67070 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 79302 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 87939 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 254913 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 144836 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 165219 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 224732 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 250595 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+13°
5.1m/s
38%
752 mm
Popular news

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 150033 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

May 1, 09:35 AM • 62612 views

Deliberate provocation against the friendship of countries: the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland reacted to the flag incident

May 1, 10:34 AM • 38329 views

Again frosts: Didenko warns of a drop in temperature at night, as well as rain in western Ukraine

May 1, 10:41 AM • 30602 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 52021 views
Publications

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 53515 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 151607 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 254913 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 202245 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 238379 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

04:52 PM • 212 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

02:10 PM • 14879 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

01:28 PM • 17526 views

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

01:27 PM • 16363 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

May 1, 09:35 AM • 63684 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Ukrainian hockey players won two more victories at the World Championship in Division IA.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3014 views

At the Ice Hockey World Championship in Division IA, the Ukrainian national team defeated Romania (4:0) and Poland (4:1). Thanks to this, the team secured second place and moved closer to the elite.

Ukrainian hockey players won two more victories at the World Championship in Division IA.

Ukrainian hockey players at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Division IA, which is taking place in Romania, have won 2 more victories. And they have become one step closer to competing in the elite division. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NOC of Ukraine in Telegram.

Details

In the third round, the Ukrainian national team finished a match at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Division IA without conceding a goal for the first time in 11 years. The Ukrainians confidently defeated Romania with a score of 4:0.

This victory was the second for the team in the tournament and the first won in regular time. The goals for Ukraine were scored by: Viktor Zakharov, Vitaliy Lyalka and Andriy Denyskin (double).

Ukrainian U18 hockey players destroyed hosts of the World Championship, Hungarians, 7:1 in the first match21.04.25, 02:41 • 3679 views

In the fourth round, our team's opponents were the Polish national team. The Ukrainians proved to be stronger: the match ended with a score of 4:1! The goals were scored by: Viktor Zakharov (double), Stanislav Sadovnikov and Danyil Trakht.

After four games, the "blue and yellow" have 9 points, and thanks to today's victory, the Ukrainian national team has secured second place in Division IA! Thus, Ukrainian hockey players have taken a step towards the elite division! We remind you that the two best teams at the end of the tournament will get tickets to the elite division

 – the message says.

The final match at the World Championship in Division 1A will be played by the Ukrainian national team on Saturday, May 3, against Japan. The game starts at 12:30.

Addition

Ukraine is playing in this division, which is considered the second strongest, for the first time in 8 years. Among the rivals of the "blue and yellow" are the national teams of Romania, Great Britain, Italy, Japan and Poland. 

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Sports
United Kingdom
Italy
Romania
Japan
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$60.96
Bitcoin
$96,870.10
S&P 500
$5,621.51
Tesla
$284.34
Газ TTF
$31.95
Золото
$3,224.31
Ethereum
$1,853.17