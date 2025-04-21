Ukrainian U18 hockey players destroyed hosts of the World Championship, Hungarians, 7:1 in the first match

$41.380.00
47.000.00
ukenru
On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy
April 20, 02:07 PM • 14300 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 33292 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 49311 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 03:10 PM • 51011 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 58650 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 32156 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 25979 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 20964 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 81471 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 86274 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+12°
0m/s
45%
748 mm
Popular news

Trump called Biden a "moron" in Easter greeting

April 20, 03:27 PM • 5122 views

China tested a non-nuclear hydrogen bomb

April 20, 03:47 PM • 12390 views

The Kremlin stated that Putin did not order the continuation of the "Easter ceasefire"

April 20, 04:09 PM • 11462 views

Airstrike on Kostiantynivka: bodies of two dead found under rubble

April 20, 04:34 PM • 10737 views

German firm feeds Russian war machine with strategic raw materials - investigation

April 20, 07:04 PM • 14959 views
Publications

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 22547 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 25287 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 20, 03:00 AM • 49311 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 43011 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 42558 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Antonio Tajani

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 58650 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 33146 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 34844 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 35744 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 69458 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

TikTok

The Washington Post

Ukrainian U18 hockey players destroyed hosts of the World Championship, Hungarians, 7:1 in the first match

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Ukraine U18 national team started the Division 1A World Championship with a convincing victory. Oleksandr Bobkin's team defeated the tournament hosts, Hungary, with a score of 7:1.

Ukrainian U18 hockey players destroyed hosts of the World Championship, Hungarians, 7:1 in the first match

The U18 Ukraine national ice hockey team had a successful start at the World Championship in Division 1A. In the first round, the "blue-yellows" defeated the tournament hosts, the team of Hungary, according to UNN with reference to a message from the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the team led by Oleksandr Bobkin defeated their opponents with a score of 7:1. Goals for our team were scored by Kuraev, Shevtsov, Shubinovsky, Spaskin, Vasyak, Vystavkin, and Gaponenko.

The crushing victory over the tournament hosts not only brought us the first three points at the World Championship but also became a pleasant gift to all Ukrainian fans for the Easter holiday. The shot statistics – 19:59 – also speak of our dominance in the match

- the Federation stated.

They added that on Monday, April 21, at 13:30, the Ukraine U18 national team will play against Denmark, which defeated Austria with a score of 5:3 on the first day of the tournament.

Recall

The Ukraine women's national ice hockey team defeated Belgium in the fourth match of the World Championship. This success guaranteed the team a spot in Division IIB for next year.

IOC approves competition program and athlete quotas for the 2028 Olympic Games10.04.25, 17:53 • 11135 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Hungary
Ukraine
Brent
$67.07
Bitcoin
$85,179.00
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,361.84
Ethereum
$1,587.00