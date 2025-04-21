Ukrainian U18 hockey players destroyed hosts of the World Championship, Hungarians, 7:1 in the first match

The U18 Ukraine national ice hockey team had a successful start at the World Championship in Division 1A. In the first round, the "blue-yellows" defeated the tournament hosts, the team of Hungary, according to UNN with reference to a message from the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the team led by Oleksandr Bobkin defeated their opponents with a score of 7:1. Goals for our team were scored by Kuraev, Shevtsov, Shubinovsky, Spaskin, Vasyak, Vystavkin, and Gaponenko.

The crushing victory over the tournament hosts not only brought us the first three points at the World Championship but also became a pleasant gift to all Ukrainian fans for the Easter holiday. The shot statistics – 19:59 – also speak of our dominance in the match - the Federation stated.

They added that on Monday, April 21, at 13:30, the Ukraine U18 national team will play against Denmark, which defeated Austria with a score of 5:3 on the first day of the tournament.

Recall

The Ukraine women's national ice hockey team defeated Belgium in the fourth match of the World Championship. This success guaranteed the team a spot in Division IIB for next year.

