Ukrainian forces advanced near Borova: ISW released new battle maps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

Ukrainian forces recently advanced in the Borova area, while Russian invaders advanced in the Novopavlivka area. The Russian army also captured Piddubne in Donetsk Oblast and Lobkove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Ukrainian forces advanced near Borova: ISW released new battle maps

Ukrainian troops recently advanced in the Borova area, and Russian invaders in the Novopavlivka area. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Northern Axis

It is noted that on Sunday, July 6, Russian troops continued offensive operations in the north of Sumy Oblast, but did not make progress. They attacked areas of the border zone of Sumy Oblast. At the same time, the so-called "war correspondents" of the Russian Federation reported that Ukrainian troops were counterattacking in the Sumy direction.

Eastern Ukraine

  • Kharkiv direction. According to ISW, Russian troops continued offensive operations, but did not make progress. The occupiers attacked in the Vovchansk area and tried to capture the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant.
    • Kupiansk direction. Enemy troops attacked in the direction of Kupiansk and north of Kupiansk in the areas of Holubivka, Radkivka, and Kindrashivka. The occupiers did not achieve progress in this direction.
      • Borova direction. ISW received geolocated data showing that Ukrainian troops recently advanced in the eastern part of Novoiehorivka, southeast of Borova.
        • Lyman direction. It is reported that Russian troops continued offensive operations in the Lyman direction, but did not achieve confirmed successes.
          • Siversk direction. Russian troops continued offensive operations, but did not achieve confirmed progress. Russian "war correspondents" announced that the invaders had allegedly advanced in the central part of Serebryanka and south of Hryhorivka.

            Novopavlivka direction

            Geolocated data shows that Russian troops raised a flag in Piddubne, south of Novopavlivka. According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the occupiers captured the settlement.

            According to unconfirmed statements by propagandists, Russian troops advanced northeast of Myrne and within it, as well as west of Zirka.

            Recall

            During July 6, on the Russian-Ukrainian front, 149 combat engagements took place. One missile and 61 air strikes were recorded, 1275 kamikaze drones and over 4 thousand shellings were used.

            Russian troops are actively conducting a summer offensive campaign in Kharkiv Oblast, intensifying assault operations in Vovchansk and Milove. The enemy is trying to expand the right-bank bridgehead across the Oskil River, but the Defense Forces are blocking its advance.

            The analytical project DeepState reported on the occupation by Russian troops of the settlements of Lobkove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Piddubne in Donetsk Oblast. The enemy also advanced near Stepove and Rivnopil.

            Vita Zelenetska

