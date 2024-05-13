Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down Russian Su-25 in Donetsk region - General Staff

Defense forces shot down a Russian Su-25 in Donetsk region. UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Armed Forces shoot down enemy Su-25 in Donetsk region - the message says.

It was also reported that the number of combat engagements in the Liman sector increased to 7, in the Siverskyi sector to 14, in the Kramatorsk sector to 31, and in the Pokrovsk sector to 31.

The situation in Toretsk, Kupyansk, Kurakhove, Vremivsk, Gulyaypil, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovsky districts remains unchanged, controlled by Ukrainian units - the General Staff informs.

The General Staff emphasized that all attempts by the Russian occupiers to advance are met with fierce resistance from Ukrainian defenders.

Appendix

As of 17:00, fighting continues in the Kharkiv sector. Ukrainian troops inflicted fire on the enemy, pushed them back and are conducting clearing operations on the northern outskirts of Vovchansk. A firefight broke out in the area of Starytsia.