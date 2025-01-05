Ukrainian defenders hit over 54 thousand enemy targets in December - Syryskyi

In December, the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit more than 54,000 targets related to the Russian Federation with drones. Kamikaze drones accounted for almost half of the damage. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, on Facebook.

In December, the Ukrainian Defense Forces' air defense operators hit over 54,000 enemy targets. Kamikaze drones accounted for almost half of this result - 49%. The highest performance was demonstrated by the air defense units of the 46th Airmobile, 57th Motorized Infantry, 28th Mechanized, 35th Marine Brigades and the 3rd Assault Brigade. - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said .

