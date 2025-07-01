$41.780.14
Ukrainian counterintelligence detained a GRU agent who was preparing Russian strikes on energy facilities in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 155 views

The SBU detained a 54-year-old installer in Dnipro who was корректиating Russian air attacks on critical infrastructure in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia. He used his official position to collect data, photograph objects, and transmit geolocations to his handler.

Ukrainian counterintelligence detained a GRU agent who was preparing Russian strikes on energy facilities in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia

The counter-intelligence of the Security Service detained a Russian military intelligence (more commonly known as GRU) agent in Dnipro who was preparing coordinates for the aggressor's air attacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine. This was reported by the SBU, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the fire adjustment was carried out by a 54-year-old installer from a local construction company. He came to the attention of the occupiers when he tried to buy fake documents online to travel abroad under the guise of a foreigner.

After recruitment, the agent collected geolocations of energy-generating enterprises that provide light to most of the residential areas of Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia for his handler. To collect intelligence, the suspect used his official position in the construction company, which is engaged in the restoration of Ukrainian energy facilities after enemy "arrivals"

- it is said in the post.

It is noted that while performing contracts, the traitor recorded the technical condition of potential targets and photographed their appearance with reference to geolocation on Google Maps.

While at the repair site, the agent sent relevant information to his handler, effectively correcting repeated Russian strikes on the energy infrastructure of the cities.

For conspiracy, he used several phones, which he periodically changed and kept with his relative

the SBU reports.

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine identified the traitor and detained him at his place of residence.

SBU investigators informed him of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

In Odesa, two agents of Russian special services were detained who collected and transmitted information about the location of Ukrainian military facilities. The suspect recruited citizens, and one of them also distributed pro-Russian posts on social networks.

Commander of "Kinzhal" attacks on energy facilities in Ukraine notified of suspicion01.07.25, 11:06 • 1059 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
Dnipro
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Odesa
