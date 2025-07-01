$41.780.14
Publications
Exclusives
Commander of "Kinzhal" attacks on energy facilities in Ukraine notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 403 views

The Ukrainian prosecutor's office announced suspicion to the commander of the Russian 44th separate aviation regiment for "Kinzhal" attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities. He is accused of planning and waging an aggressive war from October 15, 2022, to March 9, 2023.

Commander of "Kinzhal" attacks on energy facilities in Ukraine notified of suspicion

Representatives of the armed forces of the Russian Federation are being held accountable for planning, unleashing, and waging an aggressive war against Ukraine, writes the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine. Investigators obtained evidence of the involvement in war crimes of the commander of the 44th Separate Aviation Regiment of Special Purpose of Long-Range Aviation of the Russian Air Force, reports UNN.

Details

The commander of the 44th Separate Aviation Regiment of Special Purpose of Long-Range Aviation of the Russian Federation, in the period from 15.10.2022 to 09.03.2023, acting by prior conspiracy with the military command of the Russian Federation, pursuing the goal of forcing the leadership of Ukraine to make territorial and political concessions favorable to the Russian Federation, grossly violating the laws and customs of war provided for by international treaties, ensured the strikes by subordinated units of the 44th Aviation Regiment, using MiG-31K interceptor fighters, with aeroballistic missiles 9-S-7760 of the Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" hypersonic complex.

- the post says.

As noted by the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General, "the aforementioned illegal actions of the specified military commander, who acted by prior conspiracy with the Russian military command," led to the destruction and ruination of civilian critical infrastructure facilities of the Integrated Energy System of Ukraine.

Based on the collected evidence, the commander of the 44th Separate Aviation Regiment of Special Purpose of Long-Range Aviation of the Russian Federation was notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Pre-trial investigation in the specified criminal proceeding is carried out by investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Recall

The SBU detained an FSB informant who sought routes for DRGs and transmitted coordinates for strikes on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The traitor faces up to 8 years in prison.

The SBU collected evidence against Timati, who supported Russia's aggression and performed in occupied Crimea. He was заочно (in absentia) declared suspected of violating the entry procedure to the TOT.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MiG-31
Ukraine
