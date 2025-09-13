$41.310.10
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular films
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular films

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

On September 13, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Cinema Day. The holiday was established in 1996, and the history of Ukrainian cinematography began in 1893 with the invention of Joseph Timchenko.

Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular films

Today, September 13, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Cinema Day, which focuses on national films and the achievements of domestic filmmakers. UNN talks about the significance of this Day, the history of Ukrainian cinema, and its current state.

Significance of Ukrainian Cinema Day

In January 1996, then-President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma, by decree No. 52/96, "in support of the initiative of Ukrainian cinematographers," decided to establish in Ukraine

In support of the initiative of Ukrainian cinematographers, a professional holiday for cinematographers - Ukrainian Cinema Day, to be celebrated annually on the second Saturday of September.

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend09.05.25, 21:26 • 140199 views

History of Ukrainian Cinema: From First Screenings to Modernity

The history of Ukrainian cinematography begins in 1893. Yosyp Tymchenko, a mechanic at Odesa University, assembled the world's first apparatus capable of shooting and playing films (the famous invention of the Lumière brothers appeared two years later). At that time, cinematography was called "moving photography." The first film screening in Ukraine took place on December 2, 1896, in the Kharkiv Opera House, now the regional philharmonic. Several short films shot in Kharkiv by Ukrainian photographer and the first operator of newsreel and documentary films Alfred Fedetsky were shown at the screening. Since then, small film studios began to appear in Ukrainian cities of Dnipro (then Katerynoslav), Kyiv, and Odesa, shooting the first vaudevilles, comedies, and dramas.

1930 was marked by the screening of the first sound film "Enthusiasm: Symphony of Donbas" by director Dziga Vertov.

State Film Agency returns to the control of the Ministry of Culture: what will change for the film industry07.02.25, 23:31 • 31498 views

Ukrainian Cinema and the Development of the Film Industry

A real breakthrough in cinema occurred at the beginning of the 20th century with the release of Oleksandr Dovzhenko's films "Zvenyhora," "Arsenal," and "Earth" (1928-1930). And in the 1930s, sound first appeared in Ivan Kavaleridze's films "Koliivshchyna," "Prometheus," and "Natalka Poltavka" (1933-1936). In the post-war years, films by famous directors such as Serhiy Parajanov, Kira Muratova, and Leonid Osyka appeared. Stars like Ivan Mykolaichuk, Leonid Bykov, Ada Rogovtseva, and Bohdan Stupka shone in them.

Ukrainian director's film “Time Tape” will compete for the main award at Berlinale21.01.25, 16:27 • 27261 view

Famous Ukrainian Films and Modern Achievements of Cinematography

In March last year, the Ukrainian film "20 Days in Mariupol" won in the category "Best Feature Documentary Film"

"20 Days in Mariupol" is the first documentary film in Oscar history to be shot directly on the front line.

"20 Days in Mariupol" is a film by Ukrainian journalist, Pulitzer Prize winner Mstyslav Chernov.

In the film, he spends 20 days in Mariupol in March 2022 under siege after the Russian invasion. Chernov's footage was collected by himself together with the American television program Frontline and the Associated Press (AP).

"20 Days in Mariupol" won an Oscar in the Best Feature Documentary category11.03.24, 03:13 • 105830 views

The Ukrainian Oscar Committee selected Mstyslav Chernov's film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" to represent Ukraine at the 98th Academy Awards in the category "Best International Feature Film." The film highlights the consequences of the Russian-Ukrainian war through the experience of Ukrainian military personnel.

Ukraine to be represented at the "Oscars" by Mstyslav Chernov's film "2000 Meters to Andriivka"28.08.25, 15:17 • 3608 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCulturePublications
Leonid Kuchma
Associated Press
Dnipro
Ukraine
Odesa
Kyiv