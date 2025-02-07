State Film Agency returns to the control of the Ministry of Culture: what will change for the film industry

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 7832 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 59615 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101683 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105138 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122478 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102044 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128792 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103506 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113286 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116900 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105854 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102233 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 86215 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111162 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105542 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 7854 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122479 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128792 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161955 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152108 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 840 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105542 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111162 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138250 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140024 views
Actual
State Film Agency returns to the control of the Ministry of Culture: what will change for the film industry

State Film Agency returns to the control of the Ministry of Culture: what will change for the film industry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31227 views

The Cabinet of Ministers returned the State Film Agency to the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications. The decision should strengthen the role of cinema in cultural diplomacy and promote international recognition of the Ukrainian film industry.

The State Film Agency has been returned to the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications (MSCC). It was separated by a government decision in 2021. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the ministry.

Details

On Friday, February 07 , the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution granting the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications the authority to develop and implement state policy in the field of cinema.

Accordingly, the Ministry will coordinate and direct the activities of the State Film Agency and will have the authority to amend the film legislation for consideration by the Cabinet of Ministers. 

It is noted that the Government's decision will ensure a holistic approach to the formation and implementation of cultural policy, of which the cinema sector is an integral part. As a result, cinematography gets additional opportunities to unleash its creative potential through integration into a single state strategy for cultural development.

The coordination of the State Film Agency by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications will allow for more effective support for the development of the industry and promote cinema as an element of cultural diplomacy. Cinema has great potential as an important tool for strengthening international support for Ukraine

- said Mykola Tochytskyi, Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

“The government's decision strengthens the role of cinema in cultural diplomacy, protection of Ukraine's information sovereignty and will promote international recognition of the Ukrainian film industry. Thanks to its wide audience reach and ability to shape worldviews, Ukrainian cinema is an important tool for spreading the truth about the history, culture and heroic struggle of Ukrainians around the world,” the ICCC added.

Recall

The MHP-Community Charitable Foundation together with the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation have announced a competition “Culture in the Focus of Communities” with grants of up to UAH 1 million. Applications will be accepted until February 24, 2025 for legal entities and individuals.

From TV to Film: How Ukrainian producer Oleksandr Buhela gained international recognition and graduated from the New York Film Academy05.10.23, 16:31 • 15144 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Culture
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising