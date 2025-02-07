State Film Agency returns to the control of the Ministry of Culture: what will change for the film industry

The State Film Agency has been returned to the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications (MSCC). It was separated by a government decision in 2021. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the ministry.

On Friday, February 07 , the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution granting the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications the authority to develop and implement state policy in the field of cinema.

Accordingly, the Ministry will coordinate and direct the activities of the State Film Agency and will have the authority to amend the film legislation for consideration by the Cabinet of Ministers.

It is noted that the Government's decision will ensure a holistic approach to the formation and implementation of cultural policy, of which the cinema sector is an integral part. As a result, cinematography gets additional opportunities to unleash its creative potential through integration into a single state strategy for cultural development.

The coordination of the State Film Agency by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications will allow for more effective support for the development of the industry and promote cinema as an element of cultural diplomacy. Cinema has great potential as an important tool for strengthening international support for Ukraine - said Mykola Tochytskyi, Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

“The government's decision strengthens the role of cinema in cultural diplomacy, protection of Ukraine's information sovereignty and will promote international recognition of the Ukrainian film industry. Thanks to its wide audience reach and ability to shape worldviews, Ukrainian cinema is an important tool for spreading the truth about the history, culture and heroic struggle of Ukrainians around the world,” the ICCC added.

