Ukrainian businesswomen can receive UAH 200,000: the "Created by Women" Award is launched

On February 2, applications open for the 8th "Created by Women" Award – a social initiative of the Franco-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which since 2019 has been opening new business development opportunities for participants. The competition aims to support women entrepreneurs who work in conditions of war and instability, while overcoming established stereotypes about women's business and strengthening its role in the country's economy. For participants, it is also an opportunity to promote their business in the media, become part of the French business community, and discover new partnerships and growth points.

Support where it's needed most

In recent years, women's entrepreneurship in Ukraine has shown striking dynamics – in 2025 alone, women registered over 153,000 new individual entrepreneurs, which accounts for 61% of all newly established individual entrepreneurs in Ukraine. Behind these figures are real challenges: the difficulty of attracting investment, limited access to credit, the need to conduct business in conditions of daily alarms and energy instability.

What participants receive

Winners of the Award receive grants from UAH 100,000 to UAH 200,000 for business development, consulting support, and membership in the Franco-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which opens access to the international business community and new partnerships. Finalists undergo pitching training, and all participants attend a webinar on building a personal brand.

In addition to the main nominations, there are additional awards from the Award's partner companies. These can be given to projects that best align with the values and philosophy of these companies and are distinguished by the strength of their idea and significant social contribution.

The Award is primarily about cooperation, not competition. The jury here does not determine who is "better" or "worse," but helps to identify the strengths of the business and outline directions for further development. At the same time, the participants are not rivals, but colleagues and potential partners for future collaborations. And even participation itself, not just winning, has weight: it's recognition, new contacts, and additional opportunities for business growth. – notes Maud Joseph, Director of the Franco-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and organizer of the "Created by Women" Award.

Since its inception, over 1,500 women entrepreneurs have participated in the Award, and the total amount of grants has exceeded 1.9 million hryvnias. Among the winners of past years are Recast Plastic, which produces furniture for shelters from recycled plastic; "BRAMMER" – production of tactical wheelchairs for rapid evacuation of the wounded; NESEMOS Veteran Auto Hub – a car service that free of charge repairs evacuation transport and trains veterans in a new profession; LLC "Famberry" – modern agricultural technologies and innovations in processing organic dogwood, and many others.

Behind each submitted application is not just a business, but a story of resilience. In conditions of war and constant uncertainty, Ukrainian women not only maintain their own businesses but also develop them, create jobs, and care for their families, making a significant contribution to the country's stability. Many women today take responsibility for family businesses, scaling them and finding new ways of growth. In addition, many participants integrate a deep social meaning into their projects, working for a future they want to live in. – emphasizes Maud Joseph.

How to participate

To participate, you must fill out an application on the website www.womanccifu.com by March 22, 2026, and provide a package of documents: a presentation of the candidate and her project in English, a video presentation of the company and project in English or with English subtitles, and the official registration document of the company.