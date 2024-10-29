Ukrainian Armed Forces strike at DPRK military in Kursk region for the first time - El Pais
Kyiv • UNN
For the first time, Ukrainian artillery attacked buildings with alleged North Korean military locations in the Kursk region.
Details
It is noted that an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine told the publication that Ukrainian artillery had already struck buildings where North Korean military personnel were allegedly located.
There is currently no confirmation of this information.
Recall
The United States reported about 10 thousand North Korean troops sent to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine. Some of them have already moved closer to the Ukrainian border.
After the NATO Secretary General confirms that Russia is preparing to deploy North Korean troops, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for the lifting of restrictions on long-range strikes. Rutte announces a significant escalation due to the involvement of DPRK troops in Kursk.