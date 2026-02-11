Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers launched the "Memory is not a violation" flashmob in support of Ukrainian Olympians

Ukrainian military personnel supported the athletes of the Ukrainian Olympic team and launched a flash mob "Remembrance is not a violation," UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Remembrance is not a violation. Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine support the athletes of the Ukrainian Olympic team who remind the world about those killed by Russia - the General Staff's report says.

Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification

Recall

The International Olympic Committee allowed Ukrainian skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych to honor the memory of fallen athletes, but did not allow him to use a "helmet of remembrance" for this purpose at the XXV Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina.

Vladyslav Heraskevych, flag bearer of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, does not consider the IOC's ban justified. He will continue to use a helmet depicting 24 deceased Ukrainian athletes.

“You cannot forbid memory – we will remember anyway”: Ukrainian luger Smaga supported skeleton racer Heraskevych in conflict with IOC