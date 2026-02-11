Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers launched the "Memory is not a violation" flashmob in support of Ukrainian Olympians

$43.090.06
51.250.13
ukenru
05:25 PM • 1312 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
05:07 PM • 2458 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
04:28 PM • 4522 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
02:43 PM • 10053 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
01:50 PM • 17062 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 15099 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 19010 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 30487 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 24037 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 38349 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
3.7m/s
86%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 14646 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 18830 views
Rada allowed a one-year deferment for military personnel with "18-24 contract"February 11, 11:21 AM • 5808 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 10135 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 15216 views
Publications
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended01:50 PM • 17059 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 15331 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 18935 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 30485 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 42952 views
Actual people
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sadovyi
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Village
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 5704:53 PM • 2510 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhoto02:59 PM • 4552 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 10216 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 14728 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 31374 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers launched the "Memory is not a violation" flashmob in support of Ukrainian Olympians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen supported Ukrainian Olympians with the "Memory is not a violation" flashmob. This is a response to the IOC's ban on using the "memory helmet" at the 2026 Olympics.

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers launched the "Memory is not a violation" flashmob in support of Ukrainian Olympians

Ukrainian military personnel supported the athletes of the Ukrainian Olympic team and launched a flash mob "Remembrance is not a violation," UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Remembrance is not a violation. Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine support the athletes of the Ukrainian Olympic team who remind the world about those killed by Russia 

- the General Staff's report says.

Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification11.02.26, 19:25 • 1318 views

Recall

The International Olympic Committee allowed Ukrainian skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych to honor the memory of fallen athletes, but did not allow him to use a "helmet of remembrance" for this purpose at the XXV Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina.

Vladyslav Heraskevych, flag bearer of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, does not consider the IOC's ban justified. He will continue to use a helmet depicting 24 deceased Ukrainian athletes.

“You cannot forbid memory – we will remember anyway”: Ukrainian luger Smaga supported skeleton racer Heraskevych in conflict with IOC10.02.26, 22:40 • 5036 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in UkraineSports
War in Ukraine
Milan
Ukraine