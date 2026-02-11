$43.090.06
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
05:07 PM • 1044 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
04:28 PM • 3256 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
02:43 PM • 8786 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
01:50 PM • 16211 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 14782 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 18670 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 30110 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 23934 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 38258 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification

 668 views

Vladyslav Heraskevych does not accept the IOC's conditions and stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics exclusively in this helmet. The NOC of Ukraine expressed support for the Ukrainian athlete and stated that it would defend the right of Ukrainian athletes to honor the memory of fallen colleagues with dignity.

Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification

Passions surrounding the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 Olympics are not subsiding. After skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych refused to heed the IOC's recommendations regarding the impossibility of his performance in the aforementioned helmet, which honors fallen Ukrainian athletes, a meeting was held in Cortina d'Ampezzo between representatives of the International Olympic Committee and a delegation from the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine. In addition, Heraskevych himself was present at the meeting. The parties tried to reach a common understanding of the situation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NOC's statement.

IOC's position

 Representatives of the International Olympic Committee once again emphasized the impossibility of using the "helmet of memory" in competitions as one of the elements of Vladyslav Heraskevych's equipment. At the same time, he was offered an "alternative" solution to the issue. In particular, Vladyslav can use a black ribbon to honor the memory of the athletes. In addition, he is allowed to display the helmet before and after the race, and Vladyslav can also display it while communicating with the media in the mixed zone.

IOC responded to Ukrainian skeleton racer regarding the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 Olympics: what was allowed and what was forbidden10.02.26, 17:05 • 10087 views

Position of the NOC of Ukraine and Vladyslav Heraskevych

Vladyslav Heraskevych does not accept the IOC's conditions and stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics exclusively in this helmet. The NOC of Ukraine expressed support for the Ukrainian athlete and stated that it will defend the right of Ukrainian athletes to honor the memory of fallen colleagues with dignity.

Ukrainian skeleton racer Heraskevych risks disqualification over "memory helmet"11.02.26, 15:24 • 1950 views

Recall

The International Olympic Committee allowed Ukrainian skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych to honor the memory of fallen athletes, but did not allow him to use the "helmet of memory" for this purpose at the XXV Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina.

Vladyslav Heraskevych, flag bearer of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, does not consider the IOC's ban justified. He will continue to use the helmet with images of 24 fallen Ukrainian athletes.

“You cannot forbid memory – we will remember anyway”: Ukrainian luger Smaga supported skeleton racer Heraskevych in conflict with IOC10.02.26, 22:40 • 5006 views

Stanislav Karmazin

Sports
War in Ukraine
