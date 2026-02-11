Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification

Passions surrounding the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 Olympics are not subsiding. After skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych refused to heed the IOC's recommendations regarding the impossibility of his performance in the aforementioned helmet, which honors fallen Ukrainian athletes, a meeting was held in Cortina d'Ampezzo between representatives of the International Olympic Committee and a delegation from the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine. In addition, Heraskevych himself was present at the meeting. The parties tried to reach a common understanding of the situation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NOC's statement.

IOC's position

Representatives of the International Olympic Committee once again emphasized the impossibility of using the "helmet of memory" in competitions as one of the elements of Vladyslav Heraskevych's equipment. At the same time, he was offered an "alternative" solution to the issue. In particular, Vladyslav can use a black ribbon to honor the memory of the athletes. In addition, he is allowed to display the helmet before and after the race, and Vladyslav can also display it while communicating with the media in the mixed zone.

Position of the NOC of Ukraine and Vladyslav Heraskevych

Vladyslav Heraskevych does not accept the IOC's conditions and stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics exclusively in this helmet. The NOC of Ukraine expressed support for the Ukrainian athlete and stated that it will defend the right of Ukrainian athletes to honor the memory of fallen colleagues with dignity.

