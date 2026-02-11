Ukrainian skeleton racer Heraskevych risks disqualification over "memory helmet"

$43.090.06
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
11:56 AM • 4506 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 11338 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 20747 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 20497 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 35673 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 36403 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 32298 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 32100 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 25572 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news
US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard disbands special group for studying foreign influenceFebruary 11, 04:40 AM • 12635 views
Captain of the NewNew Polar Bear vessel pleads not guilty in case of damage to Baltic Sea cablesFebruary 11, 05:23 AM • 16576 views
US prosecutors failed to indict Democratic lawmakers for calling on the militaryFebruary 11, 05:38 AM • 12632 views
"In wartime, this is not petty corruption": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of a 2.6 million UAH scheme at the main military hospitalVideoFebruary 11, 07:17 AM • 16485 views
Ukrainian woman found dead in a park in Berlin: murder suspect detainedVideoFebruary 11, 07:49 AM • 11876 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhoto12:28 PM • 4454 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them10:54 AM • 10134 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 20748 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 37449 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sadovyi
Musician
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
United States
Odesa
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollars12:28 PM • 2372 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - Media08:43 AM • 7434 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 28456 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 29993 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 29151 views
Technology
Social network
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Heating
Shahed-136

Ukrainian skeleton racer Heraskevych risks disqualification over "memory helmet"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 542 views

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych continues to use a helmet with images of deceased athletes, despite warnings from the IOC. The International Olympic Committee states that this violates rules regarding political messages at the Olympic Games.

Ukrainian skeleton racer Heraskevych risks disqualification over "memory helmet"

Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych continues to use a helmet with images of deceased Ukrainian athletes, despite warnings from the International Olympic Committee about violating rules regarding political messages at the Olympic Games. Consequently, the IOC continues to warn Heraskevych about the potential consequences of his stance. This is reported by UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

The IOC had previously urged the skeleton racer to abandon the "memory helmet" before the first heats, but the 27-year-old athlete rejected this condition and used the aforementioned helmet on Tuesday during training.

I've used it in all training sessions. I used it today, I'll use it tomorrow, and on the day of the competition. I sincerely believe that we haven't violated any laws or rules.

- emphasized the athlete.

According to the source, IOC representative Mark Adams stated the following:

We will contact the athlete today, emphasizing the many opportunities he has to express his grief. As we have already discussed, he can do this on social media, at press conferences, in the mixed zone. We will try to persuade him. We really want him to compete. This is very important. The guidelines for athletes are published online, they have been agreed upon by 4,500 athletes and many athletes' commissions. The athletes themselves want this: they want the specific moment on the field to be free from any distractions. He can, and we encourage him to express his grief. We feel his pain. But ultimately, I want to be frank: it's not the message itself that's important, but where it's displayed.

- the statement reads.

Adams also commented on the possible disqualification of Heraskevych. He stated that the established rules would be followed.

I don't think it's useful to consider hypothetical scenarios, especially when we are trying to negotiate for him to participate. But there are rules, and they must be followed. These rules are agreed upon by the athletes themselves and they will be followed.

- summarized the IOC representative.

It is worth noting that despite the non-sporting moments, Vlad shows good results in training. In particular, on Tuesday he finished second, and on Monday third.

Recall

Ukrainian luger Olena Smaga supported skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, whom the IOC forbade from competing in a helmet with photos of deceased athletes. She showed the inscription "Memory is not a violation" on her hand during the competition.

Stanislav Karmazin

SportsNews of the World
Social network
War in Ukraine