Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate over 400 occupants in Tavria sector over the last day

Over the past day, January 31, despite Russian artillery shelling and air strikes, Ukrainian defenders killed more than 400 Russians. This was stated by Brigadier General and Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports .

Details

In the operational area of the Joint Forces Operation Tavria, the enemy carried out 33 air strikes, fought 38 combat engagements and made 1066 artillery attacks - Tarnavsky summarized.

According to him, the Ukrainian military is steadfastly holding the line and conducting active operations in certain areas.

In addition, the brigadier general spoke about Russian losses. He noted that over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 403 occupants and 39 pieces of military equipment, not including UAVs.

Ukraine warns allies of 'critical' shortage of shells - Umerov writes letter to EU colleagues

In particular, 3 tanks, 6 armored personnel carriers, 9 artillery systems, 2 MLRS, 13 vehicles and 5 units of special equipment. Ukrainian defense forces also destroyed 3 enemy ammunition depots - The commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops clarified .

Also, 233 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed.

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy launched 8 missile and 94 air strikesyesterday, fired 97 multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.