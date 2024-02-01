Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate over 400 occupants in Tavria sector over the last day

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103311 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130771 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131380 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172749 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170161 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277188 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178035 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167047 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148745 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245631 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102906 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 94888 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 91964 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100658 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 46316 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277188 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245631 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230819 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256238 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 242054 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 11856 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130760 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104203 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104306 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120563 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate over 400 occupants in Tavria sector over the last day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23587 views

According to Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Ukrainian defenders destroyed over 400 Russian soldiers and 39 pieces of military equipment in the Tavria operational area over the past day.

Over the past day, January 31, despite Russian artillery shelling and air strikes, Ukrainian defenders killed more than 400 Russians. This was stated by Brigadier General and Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports .

Details

In the operational area of the Joint Forces Operation Tavria, the enemy carried out 33 air strikes, fought 38 combat engagements and made 1066 artillery attacks

- Tarnavsky summarized.

According to him, the Ukrainian military is steadfastly holding the line and conducting active operations in certain areas.

In addition, the brigadier general spoke about Russian losses. He noted that over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 403 occupants and 39 pieces of military equipment, not including UAVs.

Ukraine warns allies of 'critical' shortage of shells - Umerov writes letter to EU colleagues31.01.24, 23:58 • 30869 views

In particular, 3 tanks, 6 armored personnel carriers, 9 artillery systems, 2 MLRS, 13 vehicles and 5 units of special equipment. Ukrainian defense forces also destroyed 3 enemy ammunition depots 

- The commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops clarified .

Also, 233 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed.

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy launched 8 missile and 94 air strikesyesterday, fired 97 multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
european-unionEuropean Union
mustafa-dzhemilievMustafa Dzhemilev
ukraineUkraine
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

Contact us about advertising