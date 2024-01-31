Ukraine warns allies of 'critical' shortage of shells - Umerov writes letter to EU colleagues

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103156 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130511 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131181 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172567 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170058 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277025 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178007 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167044 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148743 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245481 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102759 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 93893 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 90936 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100510 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 45094 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277018 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245476 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230678 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256102 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241935 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 11074 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130504 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104142 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104243 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120509 views
Ukraine warns allies of 'critical' shortage of shells - Umerov writes letter to EU colleagues

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30875 views

Ukraine has warned its allies that it faces a critical shortage of artillery shells as Russia deploys three times its firepower, requiring 200,000 shells a month. This week, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov wrote to his European Union counterparts.

Ukraine has warned its allies that it is facing a "critical" shortage of artillery shells as Russia deploys three times more firepower on the front line every day, UNN reports citing Bloomberg.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov wrote to his European Union counterparts this week, describing the huge casualty toll his troops are taking as they try to repel new Russian attacks, the newspaper said. According to the document, seen by Bloomberg, Ukraine is unable to fire more than 2,000 shells a day across the 1,500-kilometer (930-mile) front line. This is less than a third of the ammunition used by Russia.

Ukraine's arms deficit is growing every day, Umerov added, calling on its EU allies to do more to fulfill their promise to supply one million artillery shells. According to him, Ukraine needs to at least match the firepower deployed by its enemy.

"Usually the side that has the most ammunition for the battle wins," Umerov said, according to the document.

On Wednesday, the EU acknowledged that it will deliver only half of the promised shells by the March deadline, resolving to deliver nearly 600,000 more by the end of the year.

Ukraine needs 200,000 155-mm shells a month, the document says. According to Estonian estimates, Moscow intends to receive almost twice as many, as about a million shells come from North Korea.

At a meeting of defense ministers on Wednesday, the EU said it will have the capacity to produce 1 million rounds a year and plans to double that capacity to 2 million in 2025. The United States is also ramping up production of shells to help Ukraine meet its needs.

Antonina Tumanova

War
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
european-unionEuropean Union
north-koreaNorth Korea
rustem-umierovRustem Umerov
united-statesUnited States
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine

