On the anniversary of the tragedy of mass deportation: the flag of the Crimean Tatar people was raised at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

On the 80th anniversary of the genocide of the Crimean Tatar people, Ukraine honored its victims by raising the Crimean Tatar flag with a mourning ribbon on the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, attended by government officials and Crimean Tatar leaders who condemned the ongoing repression and forced deportation of Crimean Tatars by Russia.