The case of death of a mobilized person in Odesa region: The Ombudsman told about the progress of the case

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101626 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128309 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129584 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171113 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169149 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275286 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177796 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167000 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148714 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244055 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101325 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 83646 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 80292 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 92712 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 33035 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275286 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244055 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229275 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254724 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240635 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 1151 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128309 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103582 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103734 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120044 views
Actual
The case of death of a mobilized person in Odesa region: The Ombudsman told about the progress of the case

The case of death of a mobilized person in Odesa region: The Ombudsman told about the progress of the case

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30548 views

The investigation into the death of a mobilized man from Odesa region with epilepsy who died on the first day of his mobilization is under the personal control of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said on Friday that the investigation into the death of a mobilized man in Odesa region is under his personal control, UNN reports.

"While monitoring the Internet, I found information about the mobilization of a citizen of Ukraine who had a disability, suffered from epilepsy and died in a military unit on the first day of service," Lubinets wrote on Telegram.

The Ombudsman's Office addedthat the case became known in July: "In July 2023, shocking news about the mobilization by the territorial center of Odesa region of a citizen of Ukraine G., who had a disability, suffered from epilepsy and died in a military unit on the first day of service, was widely publicized on the Internet.

Lubinets emphasized that under martial law, he constantly monitors the urgent issues of observance of the rights and freedoms of persons liable for military service during mobilization enshrined in Ukrainian law.

07.08.23, 14:58 • 248774 views

"At my request, the Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office took control and ensured the implementation of supervisory measures aimed at effective pre-trial investigation of criminal proceedings on the death of the said person, namely: failure to conduct a proper medical examination of the serviceman; failure of the military unit officials to take timely and necessary medical care measures," the Ombudsman said.

In addition, according to him, "in order to prevent such offenses in the future, he appealed to the military command authorities to strengthen control and strict compliance with the law during mobilization activities, military registration of citizens and their military fitness test in the TCC and JV.

"Currently, the course of pre-trial investigations is under my constant control," Lubinets emphasized.

He emphasized that observance of the rights of persons liable for military service is one of the priorities of a democratic and developed state, especially during martial law.

We have planned everything: Umerov on where they plan to raise funds to equip 500,000 newly mobilized soldiers27.12.23, 08:00 • 37832 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarHealth
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
mustafa-dzhemilievMustafa Dzhemilev
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising