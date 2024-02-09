The case of death of a mobilized person in Odesa region: The Ombudsman told about the progress of the case

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said on Friday that the investigation into the death of a mobilized man in Odesa region is under his personal control, UNN reports.

"While monitoring the Internet, I found information about the mobilization of a citizen of Ukraine who had a disability, suffered from epilepsy and died in a military unit on the first day of service," Lubinets wrote on Telegram.

The Ombudsman's Office addedthat the case became known in July: "In July 2023, shocking news about the mobilization by the territorial center of Odesa region of a citizen of Ukraine G., who had a disability, suffered from epilepsy and died in a military unit on the first day of service, was widely publicized on the Internet.

Lubinets emphasized that under martial law, he constantly monitors the urgent issues of observance of the rights and freedoms of persons liable for military service during mobilization enshrined in Ukrainian law.

"At my request, the Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office took control and ensured the implementation of supervisory measures aimed at effective pre-trial investigation of criminal proceedings on the death of the said person, namely: failure to conduct a proper medical examination of the serviceman; failure of the military unit officials to take timely and necessary medical care measures," the Ombudsman said.

In addition, according to him, "in order to prevent such offenses in the future, he appealed to the military command authorities to strengthen control and strict compliance with the law during mobilization activities, military registration of citizens and their military fitness test in the TCC and JV.

"Currently, the course of pre-trial investigations is under my constant control," Lubinets emphasized.

He emphasized that observance of the rights of persons liable for military service is one of the priorities of a democratic and developed state, especially during martial law.

