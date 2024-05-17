On the anniversary of the tragedy of mass deportation: the flag of the Crimean Tatar people was raised at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

On the anniversary of the tragedy of mass deportation: the flag of the Crimean Tatar people was raised at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

On the anniversary of the tragedy of mass deportation: the flag of the Crimean Tatar people was raised at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17337 views

On the 80th anniversary of the genocide of the Crimean Tatar people, Ukraine honored its victims by raising the Crimean Tatar flag with a mourning ribbon on the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, attended by government officials and Crimean Tatar leaders who condemned the ongoing repression and forced deportation of Crimean Tatars by Russia.

On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the tragedy of the mass deportation of Crimean Tatars, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a ceremony to commemorate the victims of the genocide of the Crimean Tatar people. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Mission of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Details

On the eve of the 80th anniversary of the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people, a flag of the Crimean Tatar people with a mourning ribbon was raised on the mast in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The commemoration and the ceremony of raising the Crimean Tatar flag were attended by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Refat Chubarov, leader of the Crimean Tatar people Mustafa Dzhemilev and  Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the ARC Tamila Tasheva.

UN Committee recognizes forced imposition of Russian citizenship on Crimean residents as a human rights violation09.05.24, 17:18 • 19200 views

Image

The leader of the Crimean Tatar people, Mustafa Dzhemilev, spoke about the catastrophic consequences for the Crimean Tatar people of the 1944 crime committed by the Soviet government.

During the occupation of Crimea, 24 people went missing, 18 of them Crimean Tatars19.03.24, 21:41 • 48560 views

Also, the Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Refat Chubarov emphasized the importance of the progress made by the Ukrainian state in protecting the rights of the Crimean Tatar people, as it gives hope for overcoming the consequences of the genocide committed by the Soviet authorities in 1944. 

Image

The Permanent Representative expressed gratitude for the annual ceremony of lowering the Crimean Tatar flag, which takes place on the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Genocide of the Crimean Tatar People. 

Tasheva noted that the crimes committed by Russia are being repeated because they have not repented and have not been held accountable for the crime committed by the Soviet Union. 

That is why today what Crimean Tatars call hybrid deportation is taking place. Yes, they are no longer putting them in freight cars, but they are creating conditions that force Crimean Tatars to leave Crimea. In 2014, due to the occupation of Crimea by Russian troops, in 2022 - due to forced mobilization into the enemy army

- Tamila Tasheva said .

She also emphasized that Crimean Tatars, as true patriots of the Ukrainian state, will not fight against their country, against their own compatriots.

Occupants in Crimea intensify illegal mobilization activities, mobile mobilization brigades are operating06.05.24, 13:59 • 25624 views

Image

According to her, the crime of deportation in 1944 should be duly recognized. In this regard, Tasheva thanked the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, which recognized the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people as an act of genocide, as well as the parliaments of Canada, Latvia and Lithuania, which officially recognized the crime of the Soviet government as an act of genocide.

For reference

The mass deportation of the indigenous population of Crimea from the peninsula by freight cars took place during May 18-21, 1944, on Stalin's personal order. The arrival of the trains to the remote corners of the then USSR ended on June 4. Crimean Tatars were accused of allegedly collaborating with Nazi Germany on a massive scale.

At the moment, there is no absolutely accurate data on how many Crimean Tatars were forcibly removed from the peninsula, and how many of them died during or in the first years after the deportation.

According to various estimates, between 191,000 and 423,000 Crimean Tatars were deported. Of these, between 27% and 42% died on the way or in the first years after the forced transportation.

Recall

The Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Tamila Tasheva said that this year a monument to the victims of the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people will be opened in Ukraine.

Ukraine to develop spelling of Crimean Tatar language by October24.02.24, 04:31 • 33603 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyPolitics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
united-nationsUnited Nations
mustafa-dzhemilievMustafa Dzhemilev
germanyGermany
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba

Contact us about advertising