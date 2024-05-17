On the anniversary of the tragedy of mass deportation: the flag of the Crimean Tatar people was raised at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the tragedy of the mass deportation of Crimean Tatars, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a ceremony to commemorate the victims of the genocide of the Crimean Tatar people. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Mission of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Details

On the eve of the 80th anniversary of the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people, a flag of the Crimean Tatar people with a mourning ribbon was raised on the mast in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The commemoration and the ceremony of raising the Crimean Tatar flag were attended by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Refat Chubarov, leader of the Crimean Tatar people Mustafa Dzhemilev and Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the ARC Tamila Tasheva.

The leader of the Crimean Tatar people, Mustafa Dzhemilev, spoke about the catastrophic consequences for the Crimean Tatar people of the 1944 crime committed by the Soviet government.

Also, the Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Refat Chubarov emphasized the importance of the progress made by the Ukrainian state in protecting the rights of the Crimean Tatar people, as it gives hope for overcoming the consequences of the genocide committed by the Soviet authorities in 1944.

The Permanent Representative expressed gratitude for the annual ceremony of lowering the Crimean Tatar flag, which takes place on the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Genocide of the Crimean Tatar People.

Tasheva noted that the crimes committed by Russia are being repeated because they have not repented and have not been held accountable for the crime committed by the Soviet Union.

That is why today what Crimean Tatars call hybrid deportation is taking place. Yes, they are no longer putting them in freight cars, but they are creating conditions that force Crimean Tatars to leave Crimea. In 2014, due to the occupation of Crimea by Russian troops, in 2022 - due to forced mobilization into the enemy army - Tamila Tasheva said .

She also emphasized that Crimean Tatars, as true patriots of the Ukrainian state, will not fight against their country, against their own compatriots.

According to her, the crime of deportation in 1944 should be duly recognized. In this regard, Tasheva thanked the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, which recognized the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people as an act of genocide, as well as the parliaments of Canada, Latvia and Lithuania, which officially recognized the crime of the Soviet government as an act of genocide.

For reference

The mass deportation of the indigenous population of Crimea from the peninsula by freight cars took place during May 18-21, 1944, on Stalin's personal order. The arrival of the trains to the remote corners of the then USSR ended on June 4. Crimean Tatars were accused of allegedly collaborating with Nazi Germany on a massive scale.

At the moment, there is no absolutely accurate data on how many Crimean Tatars were forcibly removed from the peninsula, and how many of them died during or in the first years after the deportation.

According to various estimates, between 191,000 and 423,000 Crimean Tatars were deported. Of these, between 27% and 42% died on the way or in the first years after the forced transportation.

Recall

The Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Tamila Tasheva said that this year a monument to the victims of the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people will be opened in Ukraine.

