Ukraine to develop spelling of Crimean Tatar language by October

Ukraine plans to develop a spelling of the Crimean Tatar language by October.

This was reported by the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

Against the backdrop of the International Mother Language Day and the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of resistance to the occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine has launched a project to spell the Crimean Tatar language.

The working group dealing with this task includes linguists and representatives of the scientific community from the Crimean Tatar people.

The main goal of the project is to create a spelling of the Crimean Tatar language based on the Latin script.

The event was attended by important figures, such as the Permanent Representative of the President in the ARC Tamila Tasheva, Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People Refat Chubarov, and representatives of the State Service for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience.

The meeting addressed not only the development of the spelling, but also other steps to implement the Strategy for the Development of the Crimean Tatar Language for the period 2022-2032.

As part of this strategy, it is proposed to introduce an award for contribution to the development of the Crimean Tatar language. This envisages awarding up to 20 prizes annually, each in the amount of 50 thousand hryvnias, and awarding the winner with a diploma and a badge.

In addition, they discussed the issue of returning the historical Crimean Tatar names to the place names in the temporarily occupied Crimea. Mechanisms are currently being agreed upon that will allow the use of Latin script for place names on maps and signs.