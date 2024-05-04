Mustafa Dzhemilev's assistant detained at Chisinau airport

Moldovan special services detained a citizen of Ukraine Erol Veliyev at the Chisinau airport, who is an assistant to MP Mustafa Dzhemilev. This was reported by the head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Refat Chubarov, UNN reports .

About an hour ago, upon arrival at the Chisinau airport and while passing the border control, the Moldovan special services detained a citizen of Ukraine, Erol Veliyev, who was returning home to Kyiv. Our particular concern is that Erol Veliyev is an aide to Ukrainian MP Mustafa Dzhemilev and one of the many Crimean Tatars on Russia's "terrorist list" subject to arrest, - Chubarov wrote.

Details

According to him, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Embassy of Ukraine in Moldova were informed about the situation.

It is noted that the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people is taking other measures aimed at protecting the rights of Ukrainian citizen Erol Veliyev.

Recall

The head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people warns of a possible new wave of forced mobilization of Crimeans, including Crimean Tatars, to the Russian army to participate in the war against Ukraine.