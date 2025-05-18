International humanitarian law is not in effect: Lubinets commented on the Russian attack on a civilian bus in Sumy region

On May 17, a passenger bus in Sumy region became a target for a Russian drone. As a result, nine people died and seven were injured. This proves that international humanitarian law is not working today. Its violations have no consequences, and therefore are constantly repeated, said Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, writes UNN.

Nine dead. Seven wounded. Without any logic. Without any justification. The bus was simply traveling in the direction of Sumy. On the same day, I showed this photo at the Lennart Meri conference in Tallinn. The panel I spoke on was entitled: "Is international law disappearing?" And the answer was in front of everyone - in the photo - he wrote in his Telegram.

Lubinets added that international humanitarian law no longer protects or punishes. Moreover, it is ignored and mocked.

The world did not draw conclusions in 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea. But impunity began earlier - in Georgia, Chechnya, Moldova. Each new war of Russia is torture, rape, murder, deportation. And every time - no responsibility - he stressed.

The Ombudsman noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 167,000 war crimes have been registered. More than 45,000 civilians have been injured and 625 children have been killed, the youngest of whom was two days old - he died during the shelling of a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia. In addition, according to Lubinets, Russia is kidnapping Ukrainian children, changing their names, transferring them to "adoption" and preparing them for war against their own homeland.

These are not just crimes. This is a challenge to everything we call law. International humanitarian law is powerless today. It exists - but it does not work. Its violations have no consequences, and therefore are repeated. The world is still responding to evil with diplomacy and concern. While Russia - with missiles and drones. A law that does not punish does not protect. An agreement that is not implemented is a fiction. We saw this in the example of the Budapest Memorandum. If international law does not find the strength to punish violators, we will all remain defenseless. Because impunity is fuel for the next war - he summarized.

Let us remind you

On May 17, Russian troops in the Bilopolska community of Sumy region launched a deadly drone strike on a bus when people were going to evacuate. May 17-18 have been declared Days of Mourning in Sumy region.