“You made a very big mistake": Mustafa Dzhemilev talks about his conversation with Putin in 2014

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 81482 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 98290 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107655 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110588 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130999 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103670 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134988 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103760 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113427 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116987 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 54649 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119035 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 60653 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113665 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 31582 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 81482 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130999 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134988 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166815 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156582 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 25057 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 28379 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113665 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119035 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140128 views
Actual
“You made a very big mistake": Mustafa Dzhemilev talks about his conversation with Putin in 2014

“You made a very big mistake": Mustafa Dzhemilev talks about his conversation with Putin in 2014

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 110130 views

The leader of the Crimean Tatar people Mustafa Dzhemilev shared the details of a 40-minute conversation with Putin in 2014 about the annexation of Crimea. After this conversation, he was banned from entering Crimea for 5 years.

The leader of the Crimean Tatar people Mustafa Dzhemilev in an interview on the YouTube channel of Mykola Kniazhytskyi told about his conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, which took place in March 2014. This was reported by Krym.Realii, according to UNN.

Details

According to Dzhemilev, in a conversation with Putin that lasted more than 40 minutes, he told the Russian president that the annexation of Crimea was unacceptable and its destructive consequences for the international order.

According to him, he also told the Russian president: "You have made a very big mistake. You need to leave our country immediately. In response, according to Dzhemilev, Putin said that Russia would solve all social, political and legal problems of the Crimean Tatars.

Russia claims billions in profits from the sale of Zelensky's apartment and other property of Ukrainians in Crimea29.01.25, 20:59 • 29102 views

"Then he (Putin - ed.) told me how happy we would be as part of Russia... It was like a conversation between two deaf people. He says his thing, I say mine," Dzhemilev recalled. Dzhemilev also said that he warned Putin that the annexation of Crimea would destroy relations between Russia and Ukraine for decades and would become "an international crime that no one would recognize.

After the conversation, Dzhemilev was banned from entering Crimea and Russia for five years, although Putin promised that he would be able to travel freely. Dzhemilev continues to insist that Crimea must be de-occupied, because "Russian aggression is a threat not only to Ukraine, but to the whole world.

He emphasized that the world cannot accept the annexation of Crimea.

This is a blow to the entire world order, the defeat of the civilized world before barbarism. No country can feel safe anymore,

- Dzhemilev noted.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , more than a thousand cases of persecution for peaceful resistance have been recorded in the occupied Crimea since February 2022. People are punished for wearing the Ukrainian flag, having a patriotic manicure, and listening to Ukrainian songs.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
mustafa-dzhemilievMustafa Dzhemilev
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising