“You made a very big mistake": Mustafa Dzhemilev talks about his conversation with Putin in 2014

The leader of the Crimean Tatar people Mustafa Dzhemilev in an interview on the YouTube channel of Mykola Kniazhytskyi told about his conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, which took place in March 2014. This was reported by Krym.Realii, according to UNN.

Details

According to Dzhemilev, in a conversation with Putin that lasted more than 40 minutes, he told the Russian president that the annexation of Crimea was unacceptable and its destructive consequences for the international order.

According to him, he also told the Russian president: "You have made a very big mistake. You need to leave our country immediately. In response, according to Dzhemilev, Putin said that Russia would solve all social, political and legal problems of the Crimean Tatars.

"Then he (Putin - ed.) told me how happy we would be as part of Russia... It was like a conversation between two deaf people. He says his thing, I say mine," Dzhemilev recalled. Dzhemilev also said that he warned Putin that the annexation of Crimea would destroy relations between Russia and Ukraine for decades and would become "an international crime that no one would recognize.

After the conversation, Dzhemilev was banned from entering Crimea and Russia for five years, although Putin promised that he would be able to travel freely. Dzhemilev continues to insist that Crimea must be de-occupied, because "Russian aggression is a threat not only to Ukraine, but to the whole world.

He emphasized that the world cannot accept the annexation of Crimea.

This is a blow to the entire world order, the defeat of the civilized world before barbarism. No country can feel safe anymore, - Dzhemilev noted.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , more than a thousand cases of persecution for peaceful resistance have been recorded in the occupied Crimea since February 2022. People are punished for wearing the Ukrainian flag, having a patriotic manicure, and listening to Ukrainian songs.