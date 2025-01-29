Russia claims billions in profits from the sale of Zelensky's apartment and other property of Ukrainians in Crimea

The Russian authorities said they received more than 4.8 billion rubles ($48.5 million) from the sale of "nationalized" property of Ukrainians in occupied Crimea. This was reported by the Russian Minister of Property and Land Relations of the peninsula Larisa Kulinich, Radio Liberty reports, UNN writes.

Details

Among the sold objects are President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's apartment in Yalta, the Villa Elena real estate complex, the Bakaliya shopping center, the Thousand and One Nights Hotel, the Europe Hotel in Alushta, and other objects, the representative of the occupation authorities noted.

According to her, over the past year, more than a thousand objects have been added to the list of "nationalized" property, including food warehouses, shopping centers, office space, and even cinemas.

Addendum

Earlier, Deputy Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in Crimea Denys Chistikov noted that in 2024 alone, the Russian authorities "nationalized" the property of 560 individuals and legal entities in Crimea and Sevastopol, and another 135 buildings in Sevastopol.

In November 2024, the head of the occupation administration of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, claimed that the peninsula's budget received 2.7 billion rubles from the sale of "nationalized" real estate.

Recall

Last June, the Russian-controlled Crimean authorities announced the "nationalization" of property belonging to former Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk, singer Jamala and her relatives in Crimea.