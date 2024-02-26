Ukrainian defenders destroyed almost 12 battalions of Russian invaders over the past week

In mid-February, the Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized two tank battalions and more than two hundred artillery pieces; the occupiers lost 5,750 personnel. This was reported by UNN, citing information from the Military Media Center of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Over the past week, from 19.02 to 25.02, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed about 12 occupant battalions (5750 people; 1 battalion, about 500 people).

Also, 52 tanks (1 tank company. ~ 10 tanks) were destroyed during the same period.

According to the official information of the media platform of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, 220 enemy artillery installations (conditionally 12 artillery divisions) were destroyed.

Also neutralized:

missiles - 8;

airplanes - 2.

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine , Russian troops have lost approximately 410,700 personnel and 6,555 tanks.

