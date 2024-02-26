Ukrainian defenders destroyed almost 12 battalions of Russian invaders over the past week

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 45785 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 181709 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 105797 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 359045 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 291062 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 209754 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242660 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254256 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160432 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372759 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 113825 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 108680 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 38142 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 51756 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 101884 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 104156 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 181709 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 359045 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 240940 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 291062 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 5246 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 31592 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 53480 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 39814 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 110331 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Ukrainian defenders destroyed almost 12 battalions of Russian invaders over the past week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26497 views

During the week, Ukrainian defenders destroyed almost 12 Russian battalions, neutralizing more than 200 artillery pieces and 5,750 occupants.

Ukrainian defenders destroyed almost 12 battalions of Russian invaders over the past week

In mid-February, the Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized two tank battalions and more than two hundred artillery pieces; the occupiers lost 5,750 personnel. This was reported by UNN, citing information from the Military Media Center of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

Over the past week, from 19.02 to 25.02, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed about 12 occupant battalions (5750 people; 1 battalion, about 500 people).

Also, 52 tanks (1 tank company. ~ 10 tanks) were destroyed during the same period.

According to the official information of the media platform of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, 220 enemy artillery installations (conditionally 12 artillery divisions) were destroyed.

Also neutralized:

missiles - 8;

airplanes - 2. 

Recall

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine , Russian troops have lost approximately 410,700 personnel and 6,555 tanks.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will conduct military exercises in the Darnytsia district of Kyiv from February 26 to 28to practice the defense of the capital.

The Swedish and Ukrainian Defense Ministries discussed military cooperation: Umerov noted the effectiveness of the Swedish Archer self-propelled artillery system25.02.24, 13:26 • 24551 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Mustafa Dzhemilev
Sweden
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08