The Swedish and Ukrainian Defense Ministries discussed military cooperation: Umerov noted the effectiveness of the Swedish Archer self-propelled artillery system

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine met with colleagues from Sweden. Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov and Commander-in-Chief Syrsky met to discuss military cooperation between Ukraine and Sweden.

This was reported by UNN, with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Details

It is noted that high-ranking officials of the defense ministries of Sweden and Ukraine discussed military cooperation between the countries, the needs of the Armed Forces and solutions that will allow Ukraine to gain an advantage at the front.

I am grateful for the very clear and consistent approach of our Swedish partners and for their unwavering commitment to supporting the security of Ukraine and the whole of Europe. Swedish Archers have already proven their effectiveness on the Ukrainian front line - Rustem Umerov said.

Recall

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that Ukraine has a powerful plan for a breakthrough on the frontline in 2024that will allow it to achieve the goal. Umerov made the statement during a speech at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov visited the frontline command posts of military units in the combat zone.