Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian Mi-8 in Kharkiv sector
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv sector. Five combat engagements took place over the last day, the enemy lost 112 soldiers and 77 pieces of equipment, including a Mi-8 helicopter.
The operational situation in the Kharkiv sector remains difficult. The Ukrainian defense forces continue to restrain the onslaught of the Russian occupation forces and destroy Russian military equipment. This was stated by the OTU “Kharkiv”, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that near Hlyboke, in anticipation of the assault by the Defense Forces, the enemy brought regular firepower and anti-tank weapons to full combat readiness.
Also, in the area of Murom, the occupiers tried to conduct a reconnaissance of the area in order to find a more favorable area to move the position of their units.
In Vovchansk, the enemy took measures to restore the combat capability of the Storm assault groups. In order to replenish current losses, sporadic movement of personnel, delivery of medicines and provisions was observed
It is noted that yesterday, October 10, there were 5 military clashes in the area of Starytsia and Vovchansk.
General Staff: 169 combat engagements in 24 hours, more than a quarter of them in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors11.10.24, 08:31 • 16143 views
the Russian occupiers conducted 5 air strikes using 10 combat aircraft. They carried out 55 strikes with kamikaze drones. They fired 401 times at the positions of Ukrainian defenders.
Despite this , the Defense Forces adequately respond to the enemy's actions and continue to effectively destroy the manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.
The enemy's losses over the past day amounted to 112 creatures, of which 50 were irreversible, and 62 were sanitary. In addition, the enemy lost 77 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed and damaged in our sector. In particular, 1 unit of aviation equipment
According to a report by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Defense Forces eliminated a Russian Mi-8 helicopter in the Kharkiv sector .
Recall
In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops suffered losses in equipment and personnel. The enemy conducts constant shelling and assault operations, using infantry groups, artillery and drones.